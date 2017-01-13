Fresno Beehive

January 13, 2017 3:32 PM

Saturday reception for Craig Easter show at Clay Hand Studios

By Donald Munro

dmunro@fresnobee.com

Craig Easter could make ceramics sing.

Easter died last year at age 62, leaving behind a wealth of work. You can see some of the best in “Craig Easter: In Memoriam,” which is on display through the month of January in the gallery section of Clay Hand Studios.

The exhibition includes ceramics gathered from Easter’s many colleagues, students and friends.

A special reception will be held noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

Easter exhibited through the American Craft Council (ACC) for more than 30 years, a distinctive honor. He was an emeritus member of the Association of California Clay and Glass Artists since 1980 (members are primarily Bay Area artists) and president of the San Joaquin Clay and Glass Association for three years.

I was able to wander through the vibrant show at January ArtHop, marveling once again at Easter’s multifaceted talents. It’s fun, too, to take in the rest of Clay Hand Studios, which took over the old Gallery 25 space at the corner of Van Ness Avenue and Mono Street. You can wander amongst artist workspaces and get a glimpse of the processes involved in making ceramics.

Regular gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, and noon-4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts

