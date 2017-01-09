Who rocked the Golden Globes red carpet?

Awards season kicked off in Hollywood last night with the Golden Globes and the starts turned out looking dapper. I loved Sarah Jessica Parker’s white gown from Vera Wang and the Princess Leia-style hair. And Viola Davis looked amazing in that yellow. And aren’t Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively just the hottest? Really, there weren’t any misses that I saw.
Catch up on all the winners (have you see “La La Land”? It cleaned up!), speeches, behind the scenes and parties.
And my favorite @RickBentley1 tweets:
Congratulations to Emma Stone for Golden Globes win. She is amazing actress and wonderful person to interview.— Rick Bentley (@RickBentley1) January 9, 2017
About now you must be thinking while watching Golden Globes "where are these TV shows airing? I've never seen any of them?"— Rick Bentley (@RickBentley1) January 9, 2017
