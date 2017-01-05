Fresno Beehive

January 5, 2017 11:23 AM

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Jan. 6-11

After you go down to Valley Novelty to say goodbye (get used to buying everything at the Dollar Store), you can fill the rest of your free time taking in one of these concerts. I’ve listed them again in the first installment of my BANDGEEEK music roundup for 2017.

TONIGHT:

▪ Art Hop at Dynamite

W/SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Cabin Fire and GSFP. At Dynamite Vinyl. 6 p.m., bands start at 8. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Travis Brooks

Of Saltwater. At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ NoTown 4

ArtHop at Tower District Records. 5 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Jazz Hop

W/the Jazz Counselors. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Carlos Montano

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 5 p.m. Free. All ages.

FRIDAY:

▪ Ghost Ship Benefit

W/Alice Bag, Maya Songbird, Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries, La Nina and Scorpion Warrior. At Tioga Sequoia. 6 p.m. Free, donations suggested. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ 2 Tallin'

W/A Minor Assumption, Nothing Sacred, Call Me Clarity and Way Off Starboard. At Fulton 55. 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

▪ Unity Party

W/Eclectic Events, EDM Junkies, Live Music City, Project Underground, RAD Music, UTNS Productions, Viberite and Yo Isaac Presents. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Free. 19 + (Flier link)

▪ Russian Money

W/Saltwater. At the Cellar Door. 9 p.m. $8.

▪ Citysick

W/Judah, Creekside and Blackcat. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7:30 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Soul Butter

W/Ray Moore and friends. At Kocky’s. 9:30 p.m. $5, free before showtime.

▪ The Aviators

At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Gary Ore

At Zen Wok Fusion. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Prestige

At Koy Wae Lounge, Tachi Palace. 9:30 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Jaded

At the Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Merlinda Espinosa

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

SATURDAY:

▪ Tangent

W/Snake Eye Syndicate. At Fulton 55. 7:30 p.m. $5.

▪ This Wild Life

W/Oyster Kids and Royal Teeth. At Strummer’s. 6 p.m. $15. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Kooleidoscope

W/Maya Songbird. At Fatte Alberts, Hanford. 8 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Jimmie O

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Room Service

At the Shanty. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Elvis' Birthday Dinner Show!

W/Jeremy Elvis Pearce. At The 50s Place, Kingsburg. 6 p.m. $25. (Flier link)

▪ Max Headroom

At Tachi Palace. 9:30 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Colorado Road

Music at Gazebo Garden. 5 p.m. Free. All ages.

SUNDAY:

▪ Vibe Soul Lounge

W/Ray Moore and Bri Janelle. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $10-$15. (Flier link)

▪ The Number 12 Looks Like You

W/Stolas and Fero Lux. At Strummer’s. 6:30 p.m. $15. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Home-Made Country Jam

Hosted by Richie Blue. At The Skyline Club. 2 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Jazz Night

W/Craig Von Berg. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ NEF the Pharaoh

W/Herman Watson, Chris Tate and FWE. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $10. All ages.

▪ Hi-Jinks

W/Hannah Yeun, Hazey Autumn and Illustrated by. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. Tuesday. $7. All ages. (Flier link)

That is what I know of, anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

