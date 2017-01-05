Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Jan. 6-11

After you go down to Valley Novelty to say goodbye (get used to buying everything at the Dollar Store), you can fill the rest of your free time taking in one of these concerts. I’ve listed them again in the first installment of my BANDGEEEK music roundup for 2017.
TONIGHT:
W/SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Cabin Fire and GSFP. At Dynamite Vinyl. 6 p.m., bands start at 8. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
Of Saltwater. At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ NoTown 4
ArtHop at Tower District Records. 5 p.m. Free. All ages.
▪ Jazz Hop
W/the Jazz Counselors. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 5 p.m. Free. All ages.
FRIDAY:
W/Alice Bag, Maya Songbird, Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries, La Nina and Scorpion Warrior. At Tioga Sequoia. 6 p.m. Free, donations suggested. All ages. (Flier link)
W/A Minor Assumption, Nothing Sacred, Call Me Clarity and Way Off Starboard. At Fulton 55. 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.
W/Eclectic Events, EDM Junkies, Live Music City, Project Underground, RAD Music, UTNS Productions, Viberite and Yo Isaac Presents. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Free. 19 + (Flier link)
W/Saltwater. At the Cellar Door. 9 p.m. $8.
▪ Citysick
W/Judah, Creekside and Blackcat. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7:30 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Ray Moore and friends. At Kocky’s. 9:30 p.m. $5, free before showtime.
At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Gary Ore
At Zen Wok Fusion. 7 p.m. Free.
▪ Prestige
At Koy Wae Lounge, Tachi Palace. 9:30 p.m. No price listed.
▪ Jaded
At the Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SATURDAY:
▪ Tangent
W/Snake Eye Syndicate. At Fulton 55. 7:30 p.m. $5.
W/Oyster Kids and Royal Teeth. At Strummer’s. 6 p.m. $15. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Maya Songbird. At Fatte Alberts, Hanford. 8 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ Jimmie O
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
At the Shanty. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Elvis' Birthday Dinner Show!
W/Jeremy Elvis Pearce. At The 50s Place, Kingsburg. 6 p.m. $25. (Flier link)
At Tachi Palace. 9:30 p.m. No price listed.
Music at Gazebo Garden. 5 p.m. Free. All ages.
SUNDAY:
W/Ray Moore and Bri Janelle. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $10-$15. (Flier link)
▪ The Number 12 Looks Like You
W/Stolas and Fero Lux. At Strummer’s. 6:30 p.m. $15. All ages. (Flier link)
Hosted by Richie Blue. At The Skyline Club. 2 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
W/Craig Von Berg. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
W/Herman Watson, Chris Tate and FWE. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $10. All ages.
▪ Hi-Jinks
W/Hannah Yeun, Hazey Autumn and Illustrated by. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. Tuesday. $7. All ages. (Flier link)
That is what I know of, anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
