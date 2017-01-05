New ArtHop logo: a pan for the pancake marketing

At ArtHop tonight, I’ll take my little cube of cheese with whipped cream, caramel syrup and chocolate sprinkles on top.
What to make of the Fresno Arts Council’s new ArtHop logo? Is it a satirical take on the famed International House of Pancakes logo that pokes fun at the commodification of artistic culture, engaging the viewer in a wry back-and-forth about the very idea of exchanging dollars for someone’s priceless creative output?
Or just a silly ripoff?
Whatever the intent, it certainly has people talking:
Man. The Fresno Arts council is getting a lot of Facebook grief about this play off an iHop logo for #ArtHop (It's Art Hop tonight, BTW) pic.twitter.com/eN8RPQPNdT— The Fresnan (@thefresnan) January 5, 2017
The arts council debuted the logo in time for tonight’s festivities along with a very smart looking video from Top Hand Media celebrating various ArtHop locales. The video is so well done, in fact, with impressive aerial photography and a glossy, brimming-with-sophistication ambiance, that it – as my colleague Josh Tehee just pointed out in the office between our giggles at the new pancake branding – makes most of the ArtHop venues look much more exciting and glamorous than in real life. Extra points for that.
But, alas, that logo. It’s scarier than the calorie count for IHOP’s Banana Graham Nut Pancakes. (That would be 1,100, and 25 grams of fat.) It’s also a tiny bit ironic, considering that the arts council has always been vociferous about the trademark status of the word “ArtHop.”
By the way, if you want to experience an interesting and thoughtful commentary on the commodification of art, don’t forget Corridor 2122’s “ArtShop,” a Banksy-inspired take on celebrity and the almighty dollar. But don’t expect any hot fudge sauce.
