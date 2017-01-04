‘Black and White’ tops 5 picks for January’s ArtHop

In an average month, the main gallery of the Chris Sorensen Studio bursts with color.
Not in January. The studio’s eighth annual “Black and White” show, which moves to this month for the first time, offers a much more understated palette.
It’s one of my picks for ArtHop, the monthly open house of galleries and studios in the downtown and Tower District neighborhoods. Most venues are open 5-8 p.m. Thursday.
This year’s “Black and White” show features 69 works in sculpture, graphite, ink, block prints, painting, photography, glass and video from 45 artists. There’s even an original grease pencil artwork created in 1945 by Margaret Ahlenslager that might not strictly meet the purview of the show but is considered a special case.
“It currently is no longer white as it has yellowed due to age,” says curator Amber Cielo.
The exhibition includes a “huge” piece by Fresno Bee cartoonist and graphic artist S.W. Parra that Cielo calls a “showstopper.”
The Saucy Girls food truck will be on hand for the festivities.
Details: 2223 S. Van Ness Ave. www.chrissorensenartstudio.com
Fres.Co
Joseph Tipay draws from the experience of having a father in and out of prison for most his life in “Incarceration Effect,” an exhibition of wood-block prints at Fres.Co. Themes include communicating through prison walls, maintaining relationships, intergenerational incarceration, gun violence, gangs and drug abuse.
The exhibition comes from Dulce UpFront, a community multimedia arts collective.
Tipay was born in Fresno and has a master of fine arts degree in fine arts-printmaking from Academy of Arts University in San Francisco. He teaches art at various colleges throughout the central San Joaquin Valley. His prints “deal with the struggles of his Mexican-American family and the beauty that comes with adversity,” as well as the economic, cultural, political and social climate.
Details: 1918 Fresno St. (next to the Crest Theatre). www.dulceupfront.org
Fresno Music Academy
Dixie Salazar has been inspired by music lately. Her new “Making Music With Paint” exhibition at Fresno Music Academy includes such works as “Tears of the Owl: Enter the Mermaid’s Song,” a vibrant painting that includes giant sunflowers, prickly pears, an idyllic landscape and a mermaid playing a stringed instrument. (And an owl, of course.)
The David Aus trio will be on hand during ArtHop to provide a musical accompaniment.
Details: 1298 N. Wishon. Ave. www.dixiesalazar.com
Spectrum Art Gallery
To kick off a new year, Fresno’s premier photography gallery introduces nine new members. The biannual “New Members’ Exhibition” features work by Wyatt Brooks, David Hunter, Mikko Kangas, John Moses, Gail Overstreet, Newton Seiden, Daranee Soonthornswad, Geoff Stone and Dave Youngs.
Details: 608 E. Olive Ave. www.spectrumphotogallery.com
Full Circle Brewery
Here’s an evening that’s hard to refuse: Not only will the Fresno Dance Collective (NOCO) perform its trademark aerial solos and duets at Full Circle Brewery, the company will buy one random attendee a beer (or root beer) every hour.
Plus: This collaborative ArtHop event will include a “NOCtOpus Coloring Contest” (art supplies provided). The NOCtOpus was created by Katie Belden, the company’s resident designer, and is described as an “octo-unicorn-narwhal.” The evening also includes a pop-up shop of fashions from the advocacy group Made For Them, with proceeds going to fight human trafficking.
Details: 620 F St. www.fullcirclebrewing.com
Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts
