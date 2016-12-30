Fresno Beehive

La Elegante tacos getting some Food Network love

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

Fresno – and the tacos at La Elegante specifically – are getting some internet love today.

The Food Network included the adobada (chile-braised pork) tacos in a piece about the best things to eat in California. The writer dubs La Elegante a “Chinatown legend.”

The tacos are No. 7 of the 31 images you can click through.

And you know how Food Network discovered those tacos? This newsroom right here. Yeah, we’re tooting our own horn on this one. See, writer Natalie B. Compton was in The Fresno Bee newsroom months ago and asked my food-writing partner in crime Bob Rodriguez to recommend a place to get good Mexican food.

He did, she went, and posted this glowing tweet after trying the tacos.

The Food Network mention is inspiring some taco pride around the internet with posts like these.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

