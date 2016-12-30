What would you add (or subtract) from my 2016 Top 20 cultural events?

Hot off the presses (or, rather, the screen): I’ve offered my Top 20 cultural events of 2016 for your perusal. And I tell you, it’s a tough exercise for me every year. That final bit of whittling down my top 25, say, to 20? Excruciating.
Now it’s your turn to tell me what I missed. (Did I just see a Phantom whisk by?) No best-of-the-year list is complete without people critiquing it. Besides, there’s only one of me to cover the central San Joaquin Valley arts scene, and I do get to take vacation sometimes, so I’m inevitably going to miss some events. Go ahead, get it off your chest.
I’ll publish a “People’s Choice” category next week with the winner and runners-up, along with your comments.
In the meantime, I’ll give you five honorable mentions to my list:
▪ Joseph Ham as Buddy Holly in Reedley’s River City Theatre Company’s production of “The Buddy Holly Story.”
▪ Richard G. Frietas’ solo exhibition at the Fresno Art Museum.
▪ Lianna Stuart on violin and Adam Elmore on string bass in Moment Musical’s opening chamber-music concert of the 2016-17 season in September.
▪ StageWorks Fresno’s poignant production of “Casa Valentina.”
▪ “Phantom of the Opera,” Saroyan Theatre. The national tour gave us an updated and amiable version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, with an amazing set highlighted by a huge, lurking silolike structure that suggests the tower of a medieval castle.
