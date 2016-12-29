Robin Thicke to perform at Table Mountain Casino in February

Here’s a concert announcement that some will find find swoon orthy no doubt – charismatic soul singer Robin Thicke is coming to Table Mountain Casino.
The singer and “Real Husbands of Hollywood” star stops at the casino Febuary 13. Tickets for the show are $55-$85 and available online noon January 16. Thicke, the son of the late actor Alan Thicke, began his career writing and and producing songs for the likes of Michael Jackson, Marc Anthony, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Usher and Jennifer Hudson.
His solo career began in early 2000s, but it wasn’t until the release of “Blurred Lines” – and the accompanying single and video and various live performances – that Thicke became tabloid-worthy celebrity and household name.
Thicke has played the area before – as an opening. He opened for Beyoncé at the Save Mart Center in 2007.
This is the second big-name act to announce a concert at Table Mountain Casino. Country trio Rascall Flatts announced an acoustic show at the Casino next month.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
