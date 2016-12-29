Fresno Beehive

December 29, 2016 11:49 AM

See Rascal Flatts up close and acoustic at Table Mountain Casino

By Joshua Tehee

Fans of Rascal Flatts will get the chance to see the band – Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney – up close and acoustic when the trio plays Table Mountain Casino next month.

The band plays the casino January 27 as part of its Up Close and Acoustic tour, which re-imagines hits like “Prayin’ for Daylight” to fit the intimate setting. Tickets for the show are tickets are $39-$89 and available online starting at noon Jan. 3.

Rascal Flatts have been a staple of country music since its debut in 2000. In fact, overt the last decade the band racked up a record-setting number of award trophies – more than 40, from the alphabet soup of country music assocations (ACAs, ACMs, AMAs, CMAs) along with the People’s Choice Awards and others. In 2012, the band released its first record on Big Machine Label Group, which is home to multiple country and pop superstars – Taylor Swift, for one.

When the band last played Fresno, it was at the Save Mart Center, so expect these tickets to go fast.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

