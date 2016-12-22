Win tickets to Fresno opening of ‘Shen Yun’

You’ve seen the numerous newspaper ads, billboards and commercials. Now it’s time for the most lavishly marketed show of the season, the Chinese cultural production “Shen Yun,” to arrive in Fresno.
And I have a pair of balcony tickets to give away to a lucky reader to the opening night performance (Tuesday, Dec. 27) at the Saroyan Theatre.
You can read my rundown on the show, which is affiliated with the Chinese spiritual movement Falun Gong, in Friday’s Seven section. The lineup blends traditional Chinese dancing, opera and orchestral pieces with modern technology.
To enter, you have until 11 a.m. Friday to answer the following question: Why do you want to see “Shen Yun”?
One comment/entry per person, please. The winner will be chosen at random and notified via Facebook message. The tickets will be available for the winner 15 minutes before curtain at the Saroyan box office. Be sure to check your Facebook messages and/or friend requests by noon Friday to see if you’re a winner. I reserve the right to move on to another entry if I can’t get hold of you by that time.
Rules
Recipients will be notified by Facebook message at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee,fresnobee.com and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win.
