Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Dec. 22-28

Well, it’s Christmas week, which for many means spending time being all jolly and whatnot with our families – then looking for someplace to get a drink. Not Livingstone’s, sadly.
That messes some with the concert choices for the week (especially since Christmas falls on Sunday), but here they are, in list form, in another installment of my BANDGEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
W/DJ Rekwel, Otis Reed, Cinco and DJ Green Giant. At Fulton 55. 6 p,.m. $6-$9. (Flier link)
W/DJs Taquitos, P and SxR, plus I'm Glad It's You. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
Featuring Criag Von Berg, Richard Giddens, Brian Hamada and Mark Ribera. At Five Restaurant. 6:30 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
FRIDAY:
W/Fashawn back by Ray Moore Band, plus DJ Hecktik and Kay Rich. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $15-$20. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ New Saturnalia: Festival of Light
Part 2. W/Strange Vine, Fierce Creatures, Light Thieves, Cockamamie Jamie, Sahab, Brother Luke and the Comrades and Amoret. At Tioga Sequoia. 5 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Mokosos, Govt Decay, the Velisha and Belch. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ St. X
W/Mt. Kailash, Bad Dream and Heavenly Body. At 507 N. Fulton. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ Montage
At Chukchansi. 9 p.m. Free.
At Sequoia Brewing Company, Tower. 9 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SATURDAY:
▪ Nifra
W/Mike EFEX and Deja Vu. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link)
SUNDAY:
Merry Christmas!
NEXT WEEK:
▪ Fiesta Americana Food & Music Festival
W/Blue Street Jazz Band and Deja Blues, plus an all star band featuring David Hull, Pete Ortega, Javier Navarrette, Marisa Orduno, Eva Scow, Ray Moore, Jay Rossette, Richard Juarez and Pat Olvera. At Tower Theatre and theater lounge. 5 p.m. Monday. $12-$18, special $5 for after-show jam session only. (Flier link)
▪ Maintain
W/Mike EFEX, Chongky. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. Monday. $15-$20. (Flier link)
W/Slow Hollows. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Tuesday. $12. All ages.
W/Woozy, Jerry and JonBlack. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. $15-$20. (Flier link)
W/The Dream Nexus. At Barmageddon. 6 p.m.Wednesday. $8-$10.
W/Ville Thao, John Black, Lissy Lee, El Jeph, Cesar Munoz, Dj Addim Cheng and Anna Vue and Secret Army. At Mezcal. 9 p.m. Wednesday. No price listed. (Flier link)
That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
