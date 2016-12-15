Fresno Beehive

December 15, 2016 2:33 PM

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Dec. 15-21

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

OKAY, I know there is a baby lion over at the zoo, but he’s being kept inside for awhile, soo ... go to one of these concerts this week instead. I’ll leave a list of available choices, here in another installment of my BANDGEEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Fresno’s Monthly Motown Night

W/the Notown Revue. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ TB&J: Tacos, Brews & Jams

W/Tent City Christ. At Tioga Sequoia. 5 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Lisa Kao's Big Night Out

At Patio Cafe. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Sekta Core

W/Nana Pancha and Basura. At Mezcal Lounge. 8 p.m. $15-$25. (Flier link)

▪ Travis Brooks

Of Saltwater. At Goldstein's. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Elvis Christmas dinner show

At Belmont Country Club. 6 p.m. $25. (Flier link)

▪ Debt to the Deathless

W/Blood Cabana, Forgotten Faces, Benson, Dirtmouth and Hi-Jinks. At Barmageddon. 8 p.m. $5-$10. (Flier link)

▪ John Pemberton

At High Sierra Grill House. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Merlinda Espinosa & Fusión

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

FRIDAY:

▪ Nate Butler's 25th Annual Mmm-Mmm Christmas

At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $3-$4.

▪ Toys For Tots Roots Ska Rock Benefit

W/Simple Sinsation, Bonustraxx, Nothing Sacred, Minor Assurance and Call Me Clarity. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $7, or free with new, unwrapped toy. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ A Peter White Christmas

W/Rick Braun and Euge Groove. At Tower Theatre. 8 p.m. $63.50-$78.50.

▪ The Magic Of Abba

Featuring Abbacadabra. At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $17-$45. (Flier link)

▪ Avi Buffalo

W/Pro Wings. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9:30 p.m. $8. (Flier link)

▪ Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Benefit

W/Mutant Itch, GFSP and The Velisha. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5.

▪ Rockville

At Sequoia Brewing Co., Tower. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Lance Canales and The Flood

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ The Marie Wilson Band

At Ovidio's. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Masters of Rock

At Sequoia Brewing Co., north. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Tim Mattos

A night of Christmas and country classics. At One Eleven, Hanford. 6 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Brandon Solano

At Aldo's Nightclub. 11 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Baby Bash

W/Brashawn, Dr-Ink, J Cizzle, Krown Vic, Lady BP, Sadeek, Samanda Marie, Sinbad Vee & Figuero Famm and VK. At The Fifth Quarter, Visalia. 8 p.m. $25. $20 w/new unwrapped toy. (Flier link)

▪ Cashback

At 559. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Posada Sonidera

W/Grupo Son De Pueblo. At Marlos Club. 9 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)

SATURDAY:

▪ The Return of Big Brother:

80's New Wave Dance Party. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $7-$10. (Flier link)

▪ Amoret

W/Judah, Take Action, Gadfly and Blackcat. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $7. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Sons Of The San Joaquin

A Christmas celebration. At Visala Fox Theatre. 2 p.m. $15-$30. (Flier link)

▪ John Prine

At Saroyan Theatre. 8 p.m. $34-$95.

▪ Keith Crain

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Mia Cuppa Chorale Christmas Concert

At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7:30 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Fat Penguin Xmas

Music at Gazebo Garden. 6 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ A Very Salty Christmas

W/Saltwater. At Downtown Rookies, Visalia. 10 p.m. Free.

▪ A Clovis Trombone Christmas

At Gottschalk Music Center. 3 p.m. Free.

▪ Masters of Rock

At The Lounge. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Night Heat

At the Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Anchors Overboard

W/Forgotten Faces, Albert the Cannibal and Great Expectations. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7:30 p.$7. All ages. (Flier link)

SUNDAY:

▪ Soft Rock Heroes

Christmas Tour. W/Ambrosia, Al Stewart and Player. At Tower Theatre. 6 p.m. $39.50-$49.50. (Flier link)

▪ An Irish Christmas

At Saroyan Theatre. 2 p.m. $25-$60. (Flier link)

▪ Marie Wilson

Holiday special. At Engelmann Cellars. 1 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Jazz Night

W/Mike Dana. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ Benefit Show for the Oakland Fire Victims

At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $5 donation. All ages.

▪ Christmas with Elvis

W/Jeremy Pearce. At Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater. 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tuesday. $55-$65. (Flier link)

▪ Pucker Up

At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $5.

▪ Santa Mira

W/Sci-Fi Caper. At Strummer’s. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. (Flier link)

That’s what I know of at least. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Related content

Fresno Beehive

Comments

Videos

Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

View more video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos