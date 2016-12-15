Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Dec. 15-21

OKAY, I know there is a baby lion over at the zoo, but he’s being kept inside for awhile, soo ... go to one of these concerts this week instead. I’ll leave a list of available choices, here in another installment of my BANDGEEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
▪ Fresno’s Monthly Motown Night
W/the Notown Revue. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
W/Tent City Christ. At Tioga Sequoia. 5 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
At Patio Cafe. 6 p.m. Free.
W/Nana Pancha and Basura. At Mezcal Lounge. 8 p.m. $15-$25. (Flier link)
Of Saltwater. At Goldstein's. 9 p.m. Free.
At Belmont Country Club. 6 p.m. $25. (Flier link)
W/Blood Cabana, Forgotten Faces, Benson, Dirtmouth and Hi-Jinks. At Barmageddon. 8 p.m. $5-$10. (Flier link)
▪ John Pemberton
At High Sierra Grill House. 7 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
FRIDAY:
▪ Nate Butler's 25th Annual Mmm-Mmm Christmas
At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $3-$4.
▪ Toys For Tots Roots Ska Rock Benefit
W/Simple Sinsation, Bonustraxx, Nothing Sacred, Minor Assurance and Call Me Clarity. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $7, or free with new, unwrapped toy. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Rick Braun and Euge Groove. At Tower Theatre. 8 p.m. $63.50-$78.50.
Featuring Abbacadabra. At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $17-$45. (Flier link)
W/Pro Wings. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9:30 p.m. $8. (Flier link)
▪ Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Benefit
W/Mutant Itch, GFSP and The Velisha. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5.
At Sequoia Brewing Co., Tower. 9 p.m. Free.
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
At Ovidio's. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Sequoia Brewing Co., north. 9 p.m. Free.
A night of Christmas and country classics. At One Eleven, Hanford. 6 p.m. No price listed.
At Aldo's Nightclub. 11 p.m. No price listed.
W/Brashawn, Dr-Ink, J Cizzle, Krown Vic, Lady BP, Sadeek, Samanda Marie, Sinbad Vee & Figuero Famm and VK. At The Fifth Quarter, Visalia. 8 p.m. $25. $20 w/new unwrapped toy. (Flier link)
▪ Cashback
At 559. 7 p.m. Free.
W/Grupo Son De Pueblo. At Marlos Club. 9 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)
SATURDAY:
80's New Wave Dance Party. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $7-$10. (Flier link)
▪ Amoret
W/Judah, Take Action, Gadfly and Blackcat. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $7. All ages. (Flier link)
A Christmas celebration. At Visala Fox Theatre. 2 p.m. $15-$30. (Flier link)
At Saroyan Theatre. 8 p.m. $34-$95.
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Mia Cuppa Chorale Christmas Concert
At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7:30 p.m. No price listed.
Music at Gazebo Garden. 6 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Saltwater. At Downtown Rookies, Visalia. 10 p.m. Free.
At Gottschalk Music Center. 3 p.m. Free.
At The Lounge. 9 p.m. Free.
At the Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Forgotten Faces, Albert the Cannibal and Great Expectations. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7:30 p.$7. All ages. (Flier link)
SUNDAY:
Christmas Tour. W/Ambrosia, Al Stewart and Player. At Tower Theatre. 6 p.m. $39.50-$49.50. (Flier link)
At Saroyan Theatre. 2 p.m. $25-$60. (Flier link)
Holiday special. At Engelmann Cellars. 1 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
W/Mike Dana. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
▪ Benefit Show for the Oakland Fire Victims
At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $5 donation. All ages.
W/Jeremy Pearce. At Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater. 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tuesday. $55-$65. (Flier link)
At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $5.
W/Sci-Fi Caper. At Strummer’s. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. (Flier link)
That’s what I know of at least. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Comments