Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Dec. 9-15

So, you won’t have to see me on Chuck Leonard’s TV show anymore, which is too bad if that was how you found out what was happening concert-wise in town each week. Luckily, that won’t stop me from putting together my concerts list. Enjoy another installment of my BANDGEEEK roundup.
TONIGHT:
W/Everybody Panic!, Unsaid Fate and Sedated. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $18. All ages.(Flier link)
W/Zee Will, Nae Alma, Brandon Freeman and The Lique. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $8-$10.
W/Body Meat, Jehovah Gurlz, Cortex Tomb and Ferguson. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)
Of the Morning Drive. At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
At Chevy’s. 6 p.m. Free.
At Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino. 7:30 p.m. $20-$50.
▪ FCC Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Singers
At Fresno City College Theater. 7:30 p.m. $6-$8. (Flier link)
▪ Eva Scow
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
FRIDAY:
▪ New Saturnalia: Festival of Light
Part one. W/Light Thieves, 1800s, La Niña, Sagey, Dirty Limbs, Sci-Fi Caper and Never Young. At Tioga Sequoia. 6 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
Featuring Tommy Larkins. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $12. All ages.
W/Midwest Moms and St X. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Kat
Live music at Bon Gout Gelato Lounge. 8 p.m. Free.
W/Kung Fu Vampire. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9 p.m. $20. (Flier link)
At Sequoia Brewing Co., Tower. 9 p.m. Free.
At 559. 7 p.m. Free.
▪ Cover Up
At Press Box. 9 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SATURDAY:
W/Rituals of Mine (formerly Sister Crayon). At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $15 (Flier link)
At Hanford Fox Theatre.8 p.m. $25-$35.
W/Eric Bellinger, Marques Anthony, Ricardo Parker and VMayz. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $15-$25.
▪ Star Wars Pub Crawl Intergalactic Dance Party
W/Djs Rewel and Green Giant. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. $5 or free with pub crawl wristband. (Flier link)
W/Adventure Club, 3Lau, Solano and Bonnie X Clyde. At Fresno Convention Center. $51.50-$76.50. (Flier link)
W/DJ Mr. Leonard. At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)
▪ Beach Hut Deli's Reggae Night
W/High Praise. At Beach Hut Deli. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
Of The Harmed Brothers. At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
At Maverick’s Coffee House, Visalia. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At the Lounge. 8 p.m. Free.
W/We Gave It Hell, Forgotten Faces and Hi-Jinks. At Barmageddon, Tulare. 5 p.m $10-$13.
At Sequoia Brewing Co., North. 9 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
▪ Gary Ore
At Bobby Salazar’s, Clovis. 9 p.m. Free.
At On The Edge. 7 p.m. Free.
At Visalia Holiday Inn. 9 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)
At Me-n-Ed's On Tap. 7 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
SUNDAY:
W/Ray Moore. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $10-$15. (Flier link)
▪ Barbo
W/Judah, Big Smoke and Lurch. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Engelmann Cellars. 1 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
A concert from the Youth Orchestra of Fresno. At Shaghoian Hall. 4 p.m. $10. (Flier link)
At Universalist Unitarian Church. 6 p.m. $20-$45 + charges. (Flier link)
NEXT WEEK:
▪ The Well
W/Beastmaker and Slow Season. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. Monday. $10. (Flier link)
W/Red Tank, Graduating Life, Videotape and Blackcat. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. Monday. $5. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Reeve Carney. At Tower Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. $36.50-$56.50.
That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.
