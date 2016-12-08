Fresno Beehive

December 8, 2016 10:18 AM

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Dec. 9-15

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

So, you won’t have to see me on Chuck Leonard’s TV show anymore, which is too bad if that was how you found out what was happening concert-wise in town each week. Luckily, that won’t stop me from putting together my concerts list. Enjoy another installment of my BANDGEEEK roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Mushroomhead

W/Everybody Panic!, Unsaid Fate and Sedated. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $18. All ages.(Flier link)

▪ Soulstice: Vol 2

W/Zee Will, Nae Alma, Brandon Freeman and The Lique. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $8-$10.

▪ Pure Shit

W/Body Meat, Jehovah Gurlz, Cortex Tomb and Ferguson. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Daniel Silveira

Of the Morning Drive. At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ John Pemberton

At Chevy’s. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Lee Ann Womack

At Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino. 7:30 p.m. $20-$50.

▪ FCC Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Singers

At Fresno City College Theater. 7:30 p.m. $6-$8. (Flier link)

▪ Eva Scow

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

FRIDAY:

▪ New Saturnalia: Festival of Light

Part one. W/Light Thieves, 1800s, La Niña, Sagey, Dirty Limbs, Sci-Fi Caper and Never Young. At Tioga Sequoia. 6 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Jonathan Richman

Featuring Tommy Larkins. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $12. All ages.

▪ Never Young

W/Midwest Moms and St X. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Before Perils

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Kat

Live music at Bon Gout Gelato Lounge. 8 p.m. Free.

▪ Brotha Lynch Hung

W/Kung Fu Vampire. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9 p.m. $20. (Flier link)

▪ Masters of Rock

At Sequoia Brewing Co., Tower. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Timothy Mattos

At 559. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Cover Up

At Press Box. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Glen Delpit

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

SATURDAY:

▪ The Album Leaf

W/Rituals of Mine (formerly Sister Crayon). At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $15 (Flier link)

▪ Brothers Osborne

At Hanford Fox Theatre.8 p.m. $25-$35.

▪ Ugly Sweater Party

W/Eric Bellinger, Marques Anthony, Ricardo Parker and VMayz. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $15-$25.

▪ Star Wars Pub Crawl Intergalactic Dance Party

W/Djs Rewel and Green Giant. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. $5 or free with pub crawl wristband. (Flier link)

▪ Life in Color tour

W/Adventure Club, 3Lau, Solano and Bonnie X Clyde. At Fresno Convention Center. $51.50-$76.50. (Flier link)

▪ Phaze Theory

W/DJ Mr. Leonard. At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)

▪ Beach Hut Deli's Reggae Night

W/High Praise. At Beach Hut Deli. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Ray Vietti

Of The Harmed Brothers. At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Cornerstone

At Maverick’s Coffee House, Visalia. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Ace & Roxy

At the Lounge. 8 p.m. Free.

▪ Smoke Signals

W/We Gave It Hell, Forgotten Faces and Hi-Jinks. At Barmageddon, Tulare. 5 p.m $10-$13.

▪ Night Heat

At Sequoia Brewing Co., North. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Hillbilly Jazz

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Gary Ore

At Bobby Salazar’s, Clovis. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ It's Just Us

At On The Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ The Eleven Forty Band

At Visalia Holiday Inn. 9 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)

▪ Rockville

At Me-n-Ed's On Tap. 7 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

SUNDAY:

▪ Vibe Soul Lounge

W/Ray Moore. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $10-$15. (Flier link)

▪ Barbo

W/Judah, Big Smoke and Lurch. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Acoustic Soul

At Engelmann Cellars. 1 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Inspiration

A concert from the Youth Orchestra of Fresno. At Shaghoian Hall. 4 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ Alireza Shahmohamadi

At Universalist Unitarian Church. 6 p.m. $20-$45 + charges. (Flier link)

NEXT WEEK:

▪ The Well

W/Beastmaker and Slow Season. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. Monday. $10. (Flier link)

▪ Old Sport

W/Red Tank, Graduating Life, Videotape and Blackcat. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. Monday. $5. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Jonny Lang

W/Reeve Carney. At Tower Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. $36.50-$56.50.

That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Related content

Fresno Beehive

Comments

Videos

Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

View more video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos