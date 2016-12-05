You want to know what love is? Foreigner comes to Visalia’s Fox Theatre

Twenty-seventeen is stacking up to be a good year for local music fans. In the past months, multiple artists have announced concerts in the area, from mega-stars and legends to nostalgia acts.
You can add two to the list, both happening at Visalia’s Fox Theatre.
First, it’s jukebox heroes Foreigner. The classic rock band plays the theater Thursday, March 9 as part of its 40th anniversary tour. Tickets are $50-$125 and on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday at the theater box office, online at www.ticketfly.com or by phone 877-435-9849.
Foreigner is responsible for the rise of arena rock in the late 1970s into the early ’80s with a string of hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice” and “Hotblooded.” The band released a new album “The Flame Still Burns” in November.
Foreigner sold out Visalia’s Fox Theatre in 2008.
Later in March, the theater will get a visit from country stars Vince Gill and Lyle Lovett, who recently announced a series of “Songs and Stories” concerts for 2017. The pair has nine shows scheduled so far, including the March 29 date in Visalia. Tickets for the show are $40-$100 and on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the theater box office, online at www.ticketfly.com or by phone 877-435-9849.
Gill and Lovett did a similar series of performances over the last two years in which they played sans band, performing songs separately and as a duo.
“For a night like this, there is no plan,” Gill said in a release announcing the shows. “I know Lyle won’t have a plan, and I won’t either. What he plays will inspire me, and probably vice-versa. It’ll be like playing ping-pong. Whatever song he chooses to sing will inspire the next song that comes out of me.”
Gill is a Country Music hall of Famer whose been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 25 years. He performed at the Fox Theatre in 2013. Lovett is a floppy-haired Texan whose country music is punctuated with folk, swing, jazz and big-band style. He performed in 2013 at Hanford’s Fox Theatre.
Vince Gill and Lyle Lovett
Songs and Stories tour
- March 22 –Thousand Oaks, CA – Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
- March 23 – Mesa, AZ -- Mesa Arts Center –Ikeda Theatre
- March 24 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center for the Performing Arts - Reynolds Hall
- March 25 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Hotel Casino
- March 26 – San Francisco, CA – Nourse Theatre
- March 27 – San Rafael, CA –Marin Center
- March 28 – San Jose, CA – City National Civic
- March 29 – Visalia, CA – Visalia Fox Theatre
- March 30 – Santa Ynez, CA – Chumash Casino
