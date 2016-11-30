First cast members of new “Star Trek’ series announced

After the announcement that the digital series, “Star Trek: Discovery,” would not be online until May, fans of the “Star Trek” franchise needed some good news. That’s come in the form of the announcement of three actors who have been hired as members of the crew.
The rumors the new captain would be a woman have come true with Michelle Yeoh (“Marco Polo”) hired to play Captain Georgiou.
Doug Jones will play Lt. Saru, a Starfleet Science Officer who is a new alien species to the Star Trek universe. Rounding out the casting announcement is Anthony Rapp who will portray Lt. Stamets, an astromycologist, fungus expert, and Starfleet Science Officer aboard the Starship Discovery.
Jones has had an interesting career that ranges from playing Pencilhead on “Mystery Men” to the Silver Surfer in “Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.” Rapp’s credits include “The X-Files,” “Kidnapped” and “The Knick.”
There’s a good reason for the show launching as an online service and not on the CBS Network.
“We’ve had CBS All Access out there for almost two years now, and both All Access and our on demand audience growing,” Marc DeBevoise, CBS Interactive President, says. “We’re still the No. 1 network in cable on demand, and that really focuses on the trailing five most current episodes out of a series.
“Whereas, our All Access product is full seasons plus past seasons plus all the other pieces.”
“Star Trek: Discovery” will feature a new ship, new characters, and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.
CBS All Access is the network’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. In addition to its upcoming original series, viewers can watch more than 8,500 episodes on demand – spanning current shows from primetime, daytime and late night, as well as past seasons of select series and classic TV hits.
It is available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Fire TV.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments