Get ready to sing along – Neil Diamond is coming to Fresno

Cue up “Sweet Caroline” – Neil Diamond is coming to Fresno.
Following the lead of Paul McCartney perhaps, the super-star singer announced his 50 Year Anniversary World Tour will kick off at Fresno’s Save Mart Center. The tour, which begins April 7 will hit a total of 37 cities in North America, with European and U.K. dates to follow.
Tickets for Fresno show are $39.50-$149.50 and go on sale noon Dec. 9 at the Save Mart Center box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone 800-745-3000. American Express Card Members can access pre-sale tickets online starting 10 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Thursday.
“Neil Diamond is more than just a music icon. His singular artistry and talent has left an indelible mark on American culture and has helped shape the sound of popular music for five decades,” says Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino in a release announcing the tour. “Live Nation is honored to be a part of bringing his 50 year anniversary tour to fans around the world.”
Indeed, anyone who has ever spent a night doing karaoke understands the immediate draw in Diamond’s music. Just try to list all of the singers Top 40 singles. Hint, there are 37 of them, including “Solitary Man,” “Cracklin’ Rosie” and “Forever in Blue Jeans.” The singer is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame and was given the Kennedy Center Honor in 2011.
And at 74 years old, Diamond can still pack an arena. His tour ranked sixth on Pollstar’s Global Concerts list in September last year, with an average weekly box office in excess of $1 million. Many local fans no doubt saw Diamond at his New Year’s Eve concert at the Save Mart Center in 2008. Nancy Fraleigh did and reviewed the show at the time, saying: “Just like we all sang in Sweet Caroline ... ‘So good ... so good ... so good.’ Lots of energy and great new numbers too.”
In 2005, Diamond released the Rick Rubin produced “12 Songs.” His folk inspired “Acoustic Christmas” was released earlier this month.
Neil Diamond – the 50 Year Anniversary World tour
All dates, cities and venues below subject to change.
- Friday, April 7, 2017 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
- Sunday, April 9, 2017 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
- Friday, April 14, 2017 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center
- Sunday, April 16, 2017 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Center
- Wednesday, April 19, 2017 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- Friday, April 21, 2017 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
- Sunday, April 23, 2017 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
- Wednesday, April 26, 2017 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
- Friday, April 28, 2017 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- Sunday, April 30, 2017 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
- Tuesday, May 2, 2017 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
- Sunday, May 21, 2017 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
- Wednesday, May 24, 2017 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
- Friday, May 26, 2017 Indianapolis, IN Banker's Life Fieldhouse
- Sunday, May 28, 2017 Chicago, IL United Center
- Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
- Friday, June 2, 2017 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills
- Sunday, June 4, 2017 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
- Friday, June 9, 2017 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
- Sunday, June 11, 2017 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
- Thursday, June 15, 2017 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- Saturday, June 17, 2017 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
- Thursday, June 22, 2017 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Friday, July 14, 2017 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
- Sunday, July 16, 2017 Houston, TX Toyota Center
- Tuesday, July 18, 2017 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- Friday, July 21, 2017 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
- Monday, July 24, 2017 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017 Seattle, WA Key Arena
- Friday, July 28, 2017 Portland, OR Moda Center
- Sunday, July 30, 2017 San Jose, CA SAP Center
- Wednesday, August 2, 2017 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
- Friday, August 4, 2017 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Tuesday, August 8, 2017 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
- Thursday, August 10, 2017 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
- Saturday, August 12, 2017 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
