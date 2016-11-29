Win tickets to Fresno Phil holiday concert with Heidi Blickenstaff

The Fresno Philharmonic’s annual holiday concert is one of the most popular on its season lineup. And I’m guessing it will be doubly so this year thanks to a hometown appearance by none other than Broadway star Heidi Blickenstaff.
I’ve written oodles of stories over the years about Blickenstaff and the cool things she’s done on Broadway (and off Broadway), including “[title of show],” “The Little Mermaid” and “Something Rotten!” Now the former Good Company Players star (she once played the title role in “Annie”) will have a chance to show her hometown what that Broadway voice (and charm) are all about.
Good news for Fresno Beehive readers: I have TWO pairs of tickets to give away to the concert, which is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Saroyan Theatre.
Here’s how the giveaway will work: Enter by leaving a comment on this story answering this question: What Christmas song OR Broadway tune would you like to hear Heidi sing? (Or you can just tell us why you’d like to attend.) You have until 1 p.m. Thursday to enter. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via Facebook message. Be sure to check your Facebook message requests Thursday afternoon. (If I haven’t heard back from a winner in a reasonable period of time, I reserve the right to pick another.) You’ll be able to pick up your winning tickets at the Saroyan box office Will Call window 15 minutes before showtime.
