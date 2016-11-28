Fresno Beehive

Win tickets to CMT’s ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ weekend opener

By Donald Munro

Children’s Musical Theaterworks is opening the musical “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” on Friday, and you can win tickets to the show.

I’m giving away a four-pack of tickets to any of the opening weekend performances (7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday) at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium.

Here’s how the giveaway will work: Enter by leaving a comment on this story answering this question: What is the best name you’ve ever had for one of your cars? (Or you can just tell us why you’d like to attend.) You have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to enter. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via Facebook message. Be sure to check your Facebook message requests Thursday morning. (If I haven’t heard back from a winner in a reasonable period of time, I reserve the right to pick another.) You’ll be able to pick up your winning tickets at the box office Will Call window.

Rules

Recipients will be notified by e-mail or Facebook message at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win.

