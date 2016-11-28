Win tickets to CMT’s ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ weekend opener

Children’s Musical Theaterworks is opening the musical “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” on Friday, and you can win tickets to the show.
I’m giving away a four-pack of tickets to any of the opening weekend performances (7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday) at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium.
Here’s how the giveaway will work: Enter by leaving a comment on this story answering this question: What is the best name you’ve ever had for one of your cars? (Or you can just tell us why you’d like to attend.) You have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to enter. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via Facebook message. Be sure to check your Facebook message requests Thursday morning. (If I haven’t heard back from a winner in a reasonable period of time, I reserve the right to pick another.) You’ll be able to pick up your winning tickets at the box office Will Call window.
Rules
Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts
