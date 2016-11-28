Singer Pepe Aguilar returns to Fresno’s Save Mart Center in April

Mexican music star Pepe Aguilar will return to Fresno in 2017.
The singer, who played at the Save Mart Center back in April, announced plans to plays the arena again. Tickets for the Sunday, April 23 concert are $39-$119 and on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone, 800-745-3000. No word yet on presale ticket availability.
Aguilar is a big name in regional Mexican music, being the son of Mexican icons Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre. He began performing in his family’s show at the age 3. By 5, he was playing at Madison Square Garden. Over Aguilar’s career, the singer expanded the scope of regional Mexican music – and set himself apart from his father – by crossing genres, from rancheras, banda music, cumbia and mariachi to fusion rock and pop music. The mix has earned him nine Grammy awards.
His latest album, “No Lo Había Dicho,” was released in June.
Before playing the Save Mart Center in April, Aguilar was last in Fresno in 2009 on a double bill with Marco Antonio Solis at the Selland Arena.
The performance is just one of several big-draw concerts that will be stopping through Fresno next spring, at the arena and other venues in town. Other acts that have announced Fresno shows include 21 Pilots, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Bonnie Raitt, Bruno Mars, New Kids of the Block, Switchfoot, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton and the Rock and Worship Roadshow.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
