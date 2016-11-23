Fresno Beehive

November 23, 2016 1:47 PM

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Nov. 25-30

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Don’t spend any time buying anything this week unless it’s a ticket to a live music event. I’ve made it easy by collecting your choices in a list. It’s another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ The Beetles

At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)

▪ he.cried.wolf

W/Lizard Kingdom, Farooq and Corsair. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $7. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Gerardo Ortiz

W/Enigma Norteño. At Visalia Convention Center. 9 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)

▪ Masters of Rock

At at Sequoia Brewing Company, north. 8 p.m. Free.

▪ Erick Tyler Band

At Neighbor's Taps and Cookhouse. 7 p.m. Free.

THURSDAY:

Happy Thanksgiving ya’ll!

FRIDAY:

▪ Danielle Rondero Band

W/The Tough Love and The Notones. At Fulton 55. 8 :30 p.m. $8-$10. (Flier link)

▪ The Blue

Night one. W/Leslie Bixler Blues Project. At Tower Theatre Lounge. Also Saturday. $15-$25.

▪ Wine Down Black Friday

W/Marie Wilson. At Englemann Cellars. Noon. Free. $40 VIP tables available.

▪ The Fine Constant

W/Centerpath, The Dream Nexus and Tripatronix. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Soul Butter

W/Ray Moore and Friends. At Kocky’s. 9 p.m. Free before 9:30 p.m.

▪ Gregor Ross

At the Press Box. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Mezcal

Does three set at Cellar Door, Visalia. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ AC Myles

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 5 p.m. Free. All ages.

SATURDAY:

▪ Lethal Wilson

W/Sid Wilson of Slipknot and DJ Lethal of Bizkit/House Of Pain. Plus, Centerpath, Devilkin Assailant, Nothing but Losers, Recycle Life - Band, Dirtmouth, The Devils Rejexxts, DeadRomeo and DJ Rocwell. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $23-$70. (Flier link)

▪ 40 Watt Hype

W/Light Thieves and the Faculty. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $5-$10. (Flier link)

▪ The Blue

Night two. W/Leslie Bixler Blues Project. At Tower Theatre Lounge. $15-$25.

▪ JD Goodwin

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Beach Hut Deli's reggae night

W/Simple Sinsation. At Beach Hut Deli. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ The Faculty

At Tioga Sequoia. 6:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Masters of Rock

At the Lounge. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Brick Road 716

At 559. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Barbo

Record release party. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Erick Tyler Band

At Wrecking Bar. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ NH2 Funk

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 5 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Le Wolves

W/Sleeping On Drugs, Midwest Moms and The Gilligans. At Barmageddon. 8 p.m. $7. (Flier link)

SUNDAY:

▪ Jason Ellis

At Engelmann Cellars. 1 p.m. Free.

▪ Groupo Agrezzivo

At Bullfrog’s. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Jazz Night

W/David Aus. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ 24 Hour Bigfoot Attack

W/Iwanaga. At Strummer’s, restaurant side. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. (Flier link)

▪ An Irish Chrismas

At Visalia Fox Theater. 6 p.m. Wednesday. $17-$60.

That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Related content

Fresno Beehive

Comments

Videos

Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

View more video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos