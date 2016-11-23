Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Nov. 25-30

Don’t spend any time buying anything this week unless it’s a ticket to a live music event. I’ve made it easy by collecting your choices in a list. It’s another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)
W/Lizard Kingdom, Farooq and Corsair. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $7. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Enigma Norteño. At Visalia Convention Center. 9 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)
At at Sequoia Brewing Company, north. 8 p.m. Free.
At Neighbor's Taps and Cookhouse. 7 p.m. Free.
THURSDAY:
Happy Thanksgiving ya’ll!
FRIDAY:
W/The Tough Love and The Notones. At Fulton 55. 8 :30 p.m. $8-$10. (Flier link)
▪ The Blue
Night one. W/Leslie Bixler Blues Project. At Tower Theatre Lounge. Also Saturday. $15-$25.
W/Marie Wilson. At Englemann Cellars. Noon. Free. $40 VIP tables available.
W/Centerpath, The Dream Nexus and Tripatronix. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Ray Moore and Friends. At Kocky’s. 9 p.m. Free before 9:30 p.m.
At the Press Box. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Mezcal
Does three set at Cellar Door, Visalia. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)
▪ AC Myles
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 5 p.m. Free. All ages.
SATURDAY:
W/Sid Wilson of Slipknot and DJ Lethal of Bizkit/House Of Pain. Plus, Centerpath, Devilkin Assailant, Nothing but Losers, Recycle Life - Band, Dirtmouth, The Devils Rejexxts, DeadRomeo and DJ Rocwell. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $23-$70. (Flier link)
W/Light Thieves and the Faculty. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $5-$10. (Flier link)
▪ The Blue
Night two. W/Leslie Bixler Blues Project. At Tower Theatre Lounge. $15-$25.
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Beach Hut Deli's reggae night
W/Simple Sinsation. At Beach Hut Deli. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Tioga Sequoia. 6:30 p.m. Free.
At the Lounge. 9 p.m. Free.
At 559. 7 p.m. Free.
▪ Barbo
Record release party. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
At Wrecking Bar. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ NH2 Funk
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 5 p.m. Free. All ages.
W/Sleeping On Drugs, Midwest Moms and The Gilligans. At Barmageddon. 8 p.m. $7. (Flier link)
SUNDAY:
At Engelmann Cellars. 1 p.m. Free.
At Bullfrog’s. 6 p.m. Free.
W/David Aus. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
W/Iwanaga. At Strummer’s, restaurant side. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. (Flier link)
At Visalia Fox Theater. 6 p.m. Wednesday. $17-$60.
That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.
