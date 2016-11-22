Rock and Worship Roadshow returns to Save Mart Center

Fans of contemporary Christian music can look forward to seeing Chris Tomlin in Fresno in 2017.
Now, they can add Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Rend Collective, Passion, Family Force 5, Jordan Feliz, Derek Minor and Urban Rescue. The artists will be at the Save Mart Center Sunday March 12 on the Rock and Worship Roadshow. Tickets for the show are $10 at the door, though VIP tickets are available in advance at www.theroadshowtour.com. VIP tickets are offered in two levels; $50 will get fans early entrance, premium seating and pre-show artist appearances, plus an exclusive VIP t-shirt, souvenir bag and tour laminate. A $95 VIP ticket includes the same, but with reserved section seating closest to the stage, an exclusive tour poster and more.
In nine years, the Rock and Worship Roadshow has become, along with the similarly themed Winter Jam tour, a showcase for brightest up-and-coming Christian musicians. Past headliners have included Mercy Me and the Newsboys.
Chapman, who headlines this year’s festival, is one of the most awarded artists in the genre with 58 Dove Awards and five Grammy Awards. The singer was in Fresno earlier this year on the Songs and Stories tour with Brandon Heath and Mac Powell.
The Rock and Worship Roadshow
- Friday, Feb. 24 – Cape Girardeau, MO - Show Me Center
- Sunday, Feb. 26 –Mobile, AL - Mitchell Center
- Thursday, March 2 – Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena
- Friday, March 3 – Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center
- Sunday, March 5 – Colorado Springs, CO - The Broadmoor World Arena
- Thursday, March 9 – Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena
- Friday, March 10 – Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena
- Saturday, March 11 – Henderson, NV - Henderson Pavilion
- Sunday, March 12 – Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
- Thursday, March 16 – Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
- Friday, March 17 –Kent, WA - Showare Center
- Saturday, March 18 – Salem, OR - The Pavilion at Oregon State Fairgrounds
- Sunday, March 19 – Spokane, WA - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
- Wednesday, March 22 – Phoenix, AZ - GCU Arena
- Thursday, March 23 – Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center
- Friday, March 24 – Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
- Saturday, March 25 – Houston, TX - BBVA Compass Stadium
- Sunday, March 26 – Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Friday, March 31 – Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Saturday, April 1 – Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
- Sunday, April 2 – Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
