Fresno Beehive

November 21, 2016 2:23 PM

‘Full Monty’ is part of StageWorks Fresno’s revealing 2017 season

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Donald Munro

dmunro@fresnobee.com

Forecast for summer theater: There will be lots of skin at the Dan Pessano Theatre at Clovis North, thanks to StageWorks Fresno.

The Fresno theater company’s recently announced 2017 season includes the local premiere of “The Full Monty.” It will run July 21-Aug. 6. The musical, adapted from the popular 1997 film about a group of unemployed English steelworkers who decide to put on a male strip show, will have some great roles for local male actors willing to strut their stuff in the intimate Pessano Theatre.

The rest of the season:

“The Christians”: Lucas Hnath’s topically relevant play runs March 31-April 9 at the Fresno Art Museum’s Bonner Auditorium. Fresno premiere.

“Mothers and Sons”: The poignant play by Terrence McNally runs Sept. 8-17 at the Bonner. Fresno premiere.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The cult Broadway classic performs Oct. 6-22 at the Bonner.

Also on the lineup is the company’s popular Page-to-Stage play reading series (Feb. 19, April 23 and Nov. 12.)

Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts

Related content

Fresno Beehive

Comments

Videos

Walt Disney releases new 'Beauty and the Beast' movie trailer

View more video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos