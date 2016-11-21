‘Full Monty’ is part of StageWorks Fresno’s revealing 2017 season

Forecast for summer theater: There will be lots of skin at the Dan Pessano Theatre at Clovis North, thanks to StageWorks Fresno.
The Fresno theater company’s recently announced 2017 season includes the local premiere of “The Full Monty.” It will run July 21-Aug. 6. The musical, adapted from the popular 1997 film about a group of unemployed English steelworkers who decide to put on a male strip show, will have some great roles for local male actors willing to strut their stuff in the intimate Pessano Theatre.
The rest of the season:
“The Christians”: Lucas Hnath’s topically relevant play runs March 31-April 9 at the Fresno Art Museum’s Bonner Auditorium. Fresno premiere.
“Mothers and Sons”: The poignant play by Terrence McNally runs Sept. 8-17 at the Bonner. Fresno premiere.
“Little Shop of Horrors”: The cult Broadway classic performs Oct. 6-22 at the Bonner.
Also on the lineup is the company’s popular Page-to-Stage play reading series (Feb. 19, April 23 and Nov. 12.)
Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts
Comments