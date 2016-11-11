It’s worship night in Fresno! Chris Tomlin sets date at Save Mart Center

Over the past two years, Chris Tomlin has turned iconic concert arenas – Madison Square Gardens, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre – into places of unity, celebration and prayer with a series of shows he called Worship Night in America.
The Christian singer expands on those shows with a 23-city Worship Night in America tour, which kicks off Tuesday, April 4 in San Antonio, TX. The tour, which includes guest spots from Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mosaic MSC and Jason Barton, stops Friday, April 28 at Fresno’s Save Mart Center. Tickets for the show are $15-$69.75 and available 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Save Mart Center Box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or on the phone at 800-745-3000.
“It is powerful when all streams of the church come together in an act of unity to worship and pray,” Tomlin said in a statement announcing the tour.
“That’s the heart behind Worship Night In America,” he says.
Tomlin, who played the Save Mart Center last year on his “Love Ran Red” tour, is one of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music, having penned songs that are an ingrained part of many churches services each week. His latest album “Never Lose Sight,” debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian Albums chart. It was no No. 6 on Top 200 this week.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Worship Night In America
- Tue, Apr 4 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum
- Thu, Apr 6 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
- Fri, Apr 7 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
- Sat, Apr 8 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
- Sun, Apr 9 Milwaukee, WI The UWM Panther Arena
- Tue, Apr 11 Moline, IL The iWireless Center
- Thu, Apr 13 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- Thu, Apr 20 Oklahoma City, OK Cox Convention Center
- Fri, Apr 21 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
- Sat, Apr 22 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
- Sun, Apr 23 Cedar Park, TX H-E- B Center at Cedar Park
- Tue, Apr 25 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena
- Wed, Apr 26 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
- Fri, Apr 28 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State
- Sat, Apr 29 Reno, CA Reno Events Center
- Sun, Apr 30 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
- Thu, May 4 Seattle, WA KeyArena
- Fri, May 5 Portland, OR Moda Center
- Sat, May 6 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena
- Sun, May 7 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
- Tue, May 9 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena at SDSU
- Fri, May 12 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Sat, May 13 Rio Rancho, NM Santa Ana Star Center
