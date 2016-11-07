Win tickets to Fresno Film Festival

Fresno Filmworks hosts the annual Fresno Film Festival as a logical extension of the work it does each month as a local hub of independent and international cinema.
This year’s festival, which runs through Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Tower Theatre features eight films from across genres and countries. There’s the much loved Swedish novel-turned film “Man Called Ove” and the Gael García Bernál lead “Neruda,” plus “Speed Sisters,” the story of Middle East’s first all-women drift racing team.
As sponsor of the festival, The Fresno Bee has passes to give away to our readers.
To enter for your chance to win, just take a look at the festival lineup and let us know which film you’d like to see and why. You have until noon, Thursday, Nov. 10 to enter. We have several sets of tickets, good for one program each. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via Facebook message (so check your Facebook message requests Thursday afternoon). Tickets much be picked up at the Fresno Bee office during normal business hours.
Rules
