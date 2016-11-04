Here’s how to win ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ promotional item

This is a busy week for movies with three new openings. The films hitting local theaters include the latest comic book inspired film in “Doctor Strange” and the animated “Trolls.”
The other new movie is the Mel Gibson directed ‘Hacksaw Ridge.” The Gibson film has just hit theaters but is getting a lot of Oscar buzz especially for star Andrew Garfield.
If the movie does get Oscar attention, you might want to have something connected to the release. The Fresno Bee has been given 18 “Hacksaw Ridge” hats that have been used in promoting the movie.
All you have to do is go to my review of “Hacksaw Ridge”at fresnobee.com and leave your short review of the movie. I’ll give you until noon Nov. 13 to post your comments. Winners will be randomly selected from those who post comments and notified on Nov. 14.
Please note that if you are a winner, you will have to pick up your prize at the Fresno Bee offices at 1626 E St. The hats can not be mailed.
One other thing about “Doctor Strange,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, there are two secret scenes with the closing credits. Both are important to the movie plans from Marvel Studios.
Rules
Recipients will be notified by e-mail or Facebook message at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments