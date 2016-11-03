Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Nov. 3-9

It’s the last weekend before the election and if you’re like me, you need some major distraction to make it through. There is no shortage of concert events to get you there. I’ve collected them again in list form in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
W/Amoret, Kornbred and the Jacktones. At CMAC. 5:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
▪ Bob Wayne and the Outlaw Carnies
At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)
At Veni Vidi Vici. 6 p.m. Free.
W/Casey Chisholm. At Fatte Alberts Pizza, Hanford. 8 p.m. Free.
W/Amoret, Sci-Fi Caper, Variants, Peg Leg Love and From Dust Came Lions. At Frank’s Place. 7 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
W/Sage and Paige. At Root. 11 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
At Goldstein's. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Beastmaker and Sleepingondrugs. At Arthouse. 7 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
▪ Arthop At Tower District Records
W/James Wilkinson. 5 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ Zee Will
Ill Mantra EP release party. At LF Gallery. 8 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
Acoustic mini-concert video shoot. At On the Edge. 7 p.m. No price listed. (Flier list)
At Chevy’s. 6 p.m. No price listed.
▪ Jazz Hop
W/the Jazz Counselors. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
FRIDAY:
▪ Fishbone
W/Iwanaga and Tru-Tone. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $20-$25. (Flier link)
▪ Brewfish
W/ONEoz., Simple Sensation and Maui. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Indosurf and Wax Ecstatic. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9:30 p.m. $8. (Flier link)
At Tower Theatre Lounge. 8 p.m. $25-$45.
W/Argyle Goolsby, Hellbent, Bloodless Bullies, Nothing Sacred, For The Record and SSATNS. At Barmageddon, Tulare. 7 p.m. $12. (Flier link)
W/Genocide Skin, Cease, Outlier, Wolf King, Wurm Flesh and Suffer Cycle. At Dynamite Vinyl. 6 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Ray Moore and friends. At Kocky’s. 9:30 p.m. $5, free before showtime.
At The PressBox (formerly Ozzy's). 9 p.m. No price listed.
At Sequoia Brewing Co., Tower. 9 p.m. Free.
At Tachi Palace, Koy' Wae' Lounge. 9:30 p.m. No price listed.
▪ L-Train
At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. No price listed.
At The Patio Cafe. 6 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
SATURDAY:
W/Avion Roe, Valkyrie Missile and Mindless Society. At LF Gallery. 7 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)
W/Stoneshiver, Take Action, Way Off Starboard and the Play List. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $12-$15. (Flier link)
W/Germ, Ramirxz and Shakewell. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Ticket no longer available online. (Flier link)
At Tower Theatre Lounge. 8 p.m. $45-$65.
At Goldstein's. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Lucky Joe and The Garcia Bros
At International Agri-Center, Tulare. 7 p.m. $40. (Flier link)
At Visalia Fox Theater. 7:30 p.m. $17-$45.
▪ The BOX
At Fat Boy's. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
W/Bizzle, Dontae, Thi'sl, No Malice, D. Burns and Egypt. At Cornerstone Church. 7 p.m. $20-$30. (Flier link)
▪ South 65
At Bullfrog’s, Kingsburg. 9 p.m. No price listed.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SUNDAY:
W/Grupo Riezzgo. At Bullfrog’s, Kingsburg. 6 p.m. No price listed.
▪ L-Train
At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.
At Yosemite Falls Cafe, Granite Park. 4 p.m. Free.
W/Craig Von Berg. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
U.S. National Fingerstyle Champion. At Auberry Library. 7:30 p.m. Monday. Free.
▪ Katastro
W/Mouse Powell. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $10. All ages. (Flier link)
At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. No price listed.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
