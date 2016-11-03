Fresno Beehive

November 3, 2016 10:54 AM

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Nov. 3-9

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

It’s the last weekend before the election and if you’re like me, you need some major distraction to make it through. There is no shortage of concert events to get you there. I’ve collected them again in list form in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ CMAC Fest

W/Amoret, Kornbred and the Jacktones. At CMAC. 5:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Bob Wayne and the Outlaw Carnies

At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Richard Giddens Quartet

At Veni Vidi Vici. 6 p.m. Free.

▪  Pro Wings

W/Casey Chisholm. At Fatte Alberts Pizza, Hanford. 8 p.m. Free.

▪ RAD HOP: Day of the Dead

W/Amoret, Sci-Fi Caper, Variants, Peg Leg Love and From Dust Came Lions. At Frank’s Place. 7 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Root Grand Opening

W/Sage and Paige. At Root. 11 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Travis Brooks

At Goldstein's. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Le Wolves tour go away show

W/Beastmaker and Sleepingondrugs. At Arthouse. 7 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Arthop At Tower District Records

W/James Wilkinson. 5 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Zee Will

Ill Mantra EP release party. At LF Gallery. 8 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Acoustic Soul

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Dakota Crossing

Acoustic mini-concert video shoot. At On the Edge. 7 p.m. No price listed. (Flier list)

▪ John Pemberton

At Chevy’s. 6 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Jazz Hop

W/the Jazz Counselors. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY:

▪ Fishbone

W/Iwanaga and Tru-Tone. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $20-$25. (Flier link)

▪ Brewfish

W/ONEoz., Simple Sensation and Maui. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Motel Drive

W/Indosurf and Wax Ecstatic. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9:30 p.m. $8. (Flier link)

▪ Leftover Cuties

At Tower Theatre Lounge. 8 p.m. $25-$45.

▪ Stellar Corpses

W/Argyle Goolsby, Hellbent, Bloodless Bullies, Nothing Sacred, For The Record and SSATNS. At Barmageddon, Tulare. 7 p.m. $12. (Flier link)

▪ Evisceration

W/Genocide Skin, Cease, Outlier, Wolf King, Wurm Flesh and Suffer Cycle. At Dynamite Vinyl. 6 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ The Mountain and The Moon

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Soul Butter

W/Ray Moore and friends. At Kocky’s. 9:30 p.m. $5, free before showtime.

▪ Rocky Rock

At The PressBox (formerly Ozzy's). 9 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Rockville

At Sequoia Brewing Co., Tower. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Force 'Em

At Tachi Palace, Koy' Wae' Lounge. 9:30 p.m. No price listed.

▪ L-Train

At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Boxcar Figaro

At The Patio Cafe. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Richie Blue

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

SATURDAY:

▪ Assuming We Survive

W/Avion Roe, Valkyrie Missile and Mindless Society. At LF Gallery. 7 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)

▪ #Hashtag Your Music Video

W/Stoneshiver, Take Action, Way Off Starboard and the Play List. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $12-$15. (Flier link)

▪ Suicideboys

W/Germ, Ramirxz and Shakewell. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Ticket no longer available online. (Flier link)

▪ Gerald Albright

At Tower Theatre Lounge. 8 p.m. $45-$65.

▪ Will Bollman

At Goldstein's. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Lucky Joe and The Garcia Bros

At International Agri-Center, Tulare. 7 p.m. $40. (Flier link)

▪ Queen Nation

At Visalia Fox Theater. 7:30 p.m. $17-$45.

▪ The BOX

At Fat Boy's. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Street Smart the Tour

W/Bizzle, Dontae, Thi'sl, No Malice, D. Burns and Egypt. At Cornerstone Church. 7 p.m. $20-$30. (Flier link)

▪ South 65

At Bullfrog’s, Kingsburg. 9 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Square One

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

SUNDAY:

▪ Tejano night

W/Grupo Riezzgo. At Bullfrog’s, Kingsburg. 6 p.m. No price listed.

▪ L-Train

At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Force 'Em Duet

At Yosemite Falls Cafe, Granite Park. 4 p.m. Free.

▪ Jazz Night

W/Craig Von Berg. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ Chris Proctor

U.S. National Fingerstyle Champion. At Auberry Library. 7:30 p.m. Monday. Free.

▪ Katastro

W/Mouse Powell. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $10. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Le Boeuf Brothers

At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. No price listed.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

