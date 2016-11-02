This Julie Andrews loves ‘I Could Have Danced All Night,’ too

Julie Andrews is coming up on the end of her run in the Good Company Players production of “Camelot,” which closes Sunday.
What’s that, you say? I should have let you know before now that America’s favorite soprano was treading the boards five times weekly in Fresno?
It’s not that Julie Andrews. Meet your friendly musical ensemble member with a famous name. This Julie Andrews is an English teacher at Buchanan High School.
I’ve always thought it would be fun to check in with Andrews, who first started performing for GCP way back in the late 1970s, and find out what it’s like to share a name with the beloved singer and stage star. And the occasion of “Camelot” – one of the Broadway shows that made the career of the “famous” Julie Andrews – seemed an ideal occasion. (Get this: Before she was in “Camelot,” our local Julie Andrews appeared in “My Fair Lady.”)
Check out my video interview, above. (Thanks to The Bee’s Aleksandra Konstantinovic for the nifty editing.)
Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts
