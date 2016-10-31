The Strumbellas headlines New Rock’s company Christmas Party

Only a radio station would splurge to bring touring bands to play its company Christmas party, then invite the public to join in on the celebration.
Thanks New Rock 104.1. The station just announced a date and lineup for its annual holiday bash.
The show happens Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Tower Theatre and will be headlined by the six-piece Canadian folk-pop outfit The Strumbellas. The band will be joined by alternative hip-hop singer K. Flay and Texas indie-rockers The Unlikely Candidates. Tickets for the show are $29 and on available the Tower Theatre box office and online at newrock1041.fm.
The Strumbellas play what they call “folk popgrass,” a style that draws easy comparisons to Lumineers and Mumford and Sons. Since the release of its debut in 2009, the band has landed some high profile festival gigs and had a single (“Spirits”) top Billboard’s alternative songs chart. This is part of a string of radio shows for the band, which includes night one of Bay Area station Live 105’s Not So Silent Night.
K. Flay should be well known to local audiences. The indie hip-hop star played Fresno’s Catacomb Party in 2015 and returned later than year for her own headlining show at Strummer’s. Flay recently released “Crush Me” a four-song EP on Night Street/Interscope Records and is slated to play night two of the Not So Silent Night concert.
The Unlikely Candidates released its debut EP on Atlantic records in 2013. It was filled with bright and poppy radio-rock and spent 20 weeks on Billboard’s Adult Alternative chart. Its hook-laden single “You Love Could Start a War,” was released last year. The band’s latest, “Ringer,” is out now.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
