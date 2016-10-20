Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Oct. 20-26

Some of you will no doubt be out of town at the Aftershock festival this weekend.
Here’s the local concert choices you’ll be missing, as presented in list form in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
W/Drab Majesty. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)
▪ Fresno's Monthly Motown Night
At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
W/Johnny Madcap and the Distractions and The Memphis Murder Men. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $13. All ages.
W/Insvrgence, Serpents Tongue and Farooq. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Invidia
W/Vyces and White Knuckle Riot. At The Ivy Room. 9 p.m. $10.
W/Timmy Blue and DJ Rekwel. At Tioga Sequoia. 6 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Ryan Murray, Liisa Davila, Nicole Jacques and Jonathan Smucker. At Fresno Art Museum. 7:30 p.m. $1-$25. (Flier link)
At High Sierra Grill House. 7 p.m. Free.
At Crawdaddy’s, Visalia. 6 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Chevy’s. 6 p.m. Free.
▪ No Town 4
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
FRIDAY:
▪ Brujeria
W/Cattle Decapitation, Piñata Protest and Maggot Colony. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $18. All ages. (Flier link)
At Saltwater at Sequoia Brewing Co., North. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Cloak
W/Nocturnal Awakening, Noctillucent and Saardoniscorn. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7 p.m. $4. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Mezcal
At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9:30 p.m. $10. (Flier link)
At tribute to Prince. At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $17-$45. (Flier link)
At Outlaw Tavern. 8 p.m. Free.
W/Ray Moore and friends. At Kocky’s. 9:30 p.m. Free before that.
At The Schoolhouse. 8 p.m. No price listed.
At Tachi Palace, Koy' Wae' Lounge. 9:30 p.m. Free.
At the Spike and Rail. 6:30 p.m. Free.
▪ Gristle
At the Longhorn Tavern. 9 p.m. No price listed.
At Outlaws Tavern. 9 p.m. No price listed.
Music at Gazebo Garden. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SATURDAY:
W/Gregor Ross, 82 Deluxe and Danny Millsap Band. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $5-$10. (Flier link)
Drake Night w/ Dirty South Joe and Magglezzz. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)
▪ Slouch
W/Judah and Trash Planet. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Sugar
At Yosemite Falls, Granite Park. 8 p.m. Free. No price listed.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 5 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ Cover Up
At Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Rend Collective, Urban Rescue and Zach Williams. At Northpoint Community Church. 7 pm. $15-$50. (Flier link)
At Aldo's. 9 p.m. Free before 10. (Flier link)
At the “VFW Auxiliary’s” Annual Halloween Dance. At 3585 N. Blythe Ave. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link)
At Sequoia Brewing Co., north. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Los Internacionales Dinnos, Los Muecas, Los Bondadosos Sonora Santanera, Rocio y Susonora and Makarena. At Rainbow Ballroom. 8 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)
▪ Sonia Lupián Y Corazón Melao
At Marlo’s. 9 p.m. $10.
At DiCicco's Lounge. 8 p.m. Free.
▪ Lezayr
At Zen Wok Fusion. 8 p.m. No price listed.
At Table Mountain Casino. 7 p.m.$15-$25. (Flier link)
▪ Montage
At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.
SUNDAY:
At Engelmann Cellars. 1 p.m. Free.
W/Agrezzivo Grupo. At Bullfrog’s. 5:30 p.m. No price listed.
W/David Aus. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
W/Chris Lane, Steve Moakler and Michael Tyler. At Civic Center Park, Hanford. 7 p.m. Monday. Free. (Flier link)
W/Iwanaga, Guts and Mumblr. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $7, $2 w/costume. All ages. (Flier link)
W/OverTime, Jesse Lives Jay Rich w/Da General, Divine Struggle , Chris Tate w/Baby Jay and Nonzoe, Swissier, RayRae and T.H.U.G.G. and LIL MOMMUZ. At Kings Records, Sanger. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $10. All ages.
W/Glen Delpit and the Subterraneans. At Jewel FM Gallery. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. (Flier link)
▪ Julian as Prince and the Controvery Band
At Crawdaddy’s, Visalia. 8 p.m. Tuesday. $25. (Flier link)
▪ Papa
W/Hate Drugs. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $10. (Flier link)
W/Force ‘Em. At Yomesite Fall Cafe, Granite Park. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Free.
That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
