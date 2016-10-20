Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Oct. 20-26

Fresno Beehive

Some of you will no doubt be out of town at the Aftershock festival this weekend.

Here’s the local concert choices you’ll be missing, as presented in list form in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Marissa Nadler

W/Drab Majesty. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ Fresno's Monthly Motown Night

At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ CJ Ramone

W/Johnny Madcap and the Distractions and The Memphis Murder Men. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $13. All ages.

▪ Distinguisher

W/Insvrgence, Serpents Tongue and Farooq. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Travis Brooks

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Invidia

W/Vyces and White Knuckle Riot. At The Ivy Room. 9 p.m. $10.

▪ Autumn Nights

W/Timmy Blue and DJ Rekwel. At Tioga Sequoia. 6 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Music and Verse Concert

W/Ryan Murray, Liisa Davila, Nicole Jacques and Jonathan Smucker. At Fresno Art Museum. 7:30 p.m. $1-$25. (Flier link)

▪ John Pemberton

At High Sierra Grill House. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Holy White Hounds

At Crawdaddy’s, Visalia. 6 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Room Service

At Chevy’s. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ No Town 4

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

FRIDAY:

▪ Brujeria

W/Cattle Decapitation, Piñata Protest and Maggot Colony. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $18. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Saltwater

At Saltwater at Sequoia Brewing Co., North. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Cloak

W/Nocturnal Awakening, Noctillucent and Saardoniscorn. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7 p.m. $4. (Flier link)

▪ Keith Crain

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Mezcal

At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9:30 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ The Purple Ones

At tribute to Prince. At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $17-$45. (Flier link)

▪ The Missing Letters

At Outlaw Tavern. 8 p.m. Free.

▪ Soul Butter

W/Ray Moore and friends. At Kocky’s. 9:30 p.m. Free before that.

▪ Deja Blues

At The Schoolhouse. 8 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Force 'Em

At Tachi Palace, Koy' Wae' Lounge. 9:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Gray Horse Band

At the Spike and Rail. 6:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Gristle

At the Longhorn Tavern. 9 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Sarge Loda

At Outlaws Tavern. 9 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Boxcar Figaro

Music at Gazebo Garden. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

SATURDAY:

▪ Country Music Throwdown

W/Gregor Ross, 82 Deluxe and Danny Millsap Band. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $5-$10. (Flier link)

▪ So Far Gone:

Drake Night w/ Dirty South Joe and Magglezzz. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ Slouch

W/Judah and Trash Planet. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Matt Haeck

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Sugar

At Yosemite Falls, Granite Park. 8 p.m. Free. No price listed.

▪ Deja Blues

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 5 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Cover Up

At Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ As Family We Go tour

W/Rend Collective, Urban Rescue and Zach Williams. At Northpoint Community Church. 7 pm. $15-$50. (Flier link)

▪ Fito Olivares

At Aldo's. 9 p.m. Free before 10. (Flier link)

▪ Force 'Em

At the “VFW Auxiliary’s” Annual Halloween Dance. At 3585 N. Blythe Ave. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link)

▪ Masters of Rock

At Sequoia Brewing Co., north. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Noche Magica

W/Los Internacionales Dinnos, Los Muecas, Los Bondadosos Sonora Santanera, Rocio y Susonora and Makarena. At Rainbow Ballroom. 8 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)

▪ Sonia Lupián Y Corazón Melao

At Marlo’s. 9 p.m. $10.

▪ Room Service

At DiCicco's Lounge. 8 p.m. Free.

▪ Lezayr

At Zen Wok Fusion. 8 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Hmong Night 2

At Table Mountain Casino. 7 p.m.$15-$25. (Flier link)

▪ Montage

At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY:

▪ Carlos Montano

At Engelmann Cellars. 1 p.m. Free.

▪ Tejano Sunday

W/Agrezzivo Grupo. At Bullfrog’s. 5:30 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Jazz Night

W/David Aus. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ KJUG Free Concert Series

W/Chris Lane, Steve Moakler and Michael Tyler. At Civic Center Park, Hanford. 7 p.m. Monday. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Skalloween

W/Iwanaga, Guts and Mumblr. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $7, $2 w/costume. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Welcome To Greenhab

W/OverTime, Jesse Lives Jay Rich w/Da General, Divine Struggle , Chris Tate w/Baby Jay and Nonzoe, Swissier, RayRae and T.H.U.G.G. and LIL MOMMUZ. At Kings Records, Sanger. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $10. All ages.

▪ City Limits Live

W/Glen Delpit and the Subterraneans. At Jewel FM Gallery. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Julian as Prince and the Controvery Band

At Crawdaddy’s, Visalia. 8 p.m. Tuesday. $25. (Flier link)

▪ Papa

W/Hate Drugs. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $10. (Flier link)

▪ Hog Heaven

W/Force ‘Em. At Yomesite Fall Cafe, Granite Park. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Free.

That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

