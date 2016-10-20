Fine art show moves to NorthPointe Church

Among my arts picks for the week: a major community art show that has been around for 17 years is moving. Plus, a last chance for a Juan Felipe Herrera-related exhibition; and a memorial bike ride for Edward Lund comes a year after his death. And don’t forget a StageWorks Fresno play reading.
Lots of artists
The event: The annual Fine Art and Fine Craft Show & Sale will be held on the campus of NorthPointe Community Church.
The draw: The show features 46 artists this year offering painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, textile, wood, fine jewelry and pottery. Most art is available for purchase directly from the artist.
The quality: Jean Preston, one of the co-founders of the event, says that because the show is juried, the artistic offerings are impressive. “Over the years we have built an excellent reputation within the local art community, and a following of hundreds who attend the show,” she says.
The backstory: Preston, Joanne Margosian and several other artists founded Art in the Garden in 2001. That grew into a group called Artworks. Revenue from booth rentals covers the cost of running the show, the idea being the artists don’t have to pay a commission on sales. Preston “also felt that art should be brought back into the churches,” which is how the show ended up at Northwest Church for many years. Because of a church remodel, the show moves this year to NorthPointe.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, NorthPointe Church, 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave. Free admission.
Last chance
The event: “Elotes con Sangre,” an exhibition featuring photographs by U.S. poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, closes soon.
The draw: The exhibition includes photographs of Huichol everyday life in the mountain village of El Colorín in the Mexican state of Nayarit. Each photograph is accompanied by a short descriptive photo-poem written by Herrera. Also on display are nierikas (Huichol yarn paintings). While Herrera is known as a poet, he is also an anthropologist, and the exhibition is part of a visit he made in 1970 to visit various rural and indigenous regions in Mexico to learn more about his heritage. The show is sponsored by Fresno State’s Center for Creativity and the Arts.
Details: The exhibition closes Friday, Oct. 21, at the M Street Arts Complex Graduate Art Studios. Gallery hours are 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays.
Play reading
The event: StageWorks Fresno presents a reading of Geoffrey Nauffts’ play “Next Fall.”
The draw: The reading is part of the theater company’s popular “Page to Stage” series. The play’s central story focuses Adam and Luke, one devoutly religious and the other an atheist. The cast is Joel C. Abels, Paula Fansler, Hayley Galbraith, Jennifer Lewis, Chris Mangels, Daniel Abels Rodriguez and Steven Weatherbee.
Details: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Fresno Art Museum Bonner Auditorium, 2233 N. First St. www.stageworksfresno.com. Free.
Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts
