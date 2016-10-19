Fresno Beehive

October 19, 2016 2:58 PM

Attention crafters: $500 gift cards, other prizes at Visalia Jo-Ann store opening

By Bethany Clough

All kinds of freebies and prizes will be given out when the new Visalia location of Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores opens Thursday, Oct. 20.

The existing store on Mooney Boulevard is moving just a little south, into the former Circuit City at 3930 S. Mooney Blvd.

A ribbon cutting starts at around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, with the store opening at 9 a.m. each day. The grand opening runs through Saturday, Oct. 22.

It includes grand opening sales and the following:

  • A chance to win a $500 gift card each of the three days.
  • The first 120 customers each day will receive a mystery gift card ranging from $10 to $250.
  • Customers who spend $25 or more will get a free reusable tote bag.
  • A 50 percent off coupon available at www.yournewjoann.com/visalia.
  • Teachers will get 15 percent off with their teacher ID on Saturday.
  • From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday kids can make their own crafts to take home and get a present from a balloon artist.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

