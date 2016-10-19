Funny or Die brings Jokes for Votes tour to Fresno State

James Adomian seems a logical choice to be part of Funny or Dies’ Jokes for Votes comedy tour.
After all, the stand-up comic/impressionist spend time on the campaign trail this year. OK, he wasn’t actually out campaigning, but he did play a presidential candidate in a series of faux debates.
“I spent the majority of 2016 touring as Bernie Sanders,” says Adomian, on the phone talking in advance of the Jokes for Votes tour stop Thursday, Oct. 20 at Fresno State’s Satellite Student Union.
He played opposite Anthony Atamanuik as Donald Trump on a comedy debate tour that spawned a live album, which was released in July.
For the Jokes for Votes show, Adomian won’t be in costume and will stick to a more traditional stand-up routine – though if you’ve seen his stuff, like on “Last Comic Standing,” let’s says, there are bound to be a few impressions. He will be joined by Demetri Martin, Beth Stelling and Kate Berlant, but because of the format of the tour, there is no true headliner. Each comedian will do a shorter-than normal set, Adomian says.
“You’re just doing whatever you want to have fun with,” he says.
As the name suggests, the tour also serves a dual purpose as a voter registration drive.
California has a high percentage of qualified voters, who don’t bother to register, Admoian says. One estimate has the number at close to seven million.
“The system puts roadblocks in front of young and minority and independent voters,” he says. As an electorate, the more people we have who are eligible to vote, the better, he says.
The tour aims to help young people navigate the roadblocks. It kicked off September 29 and will hit 20 cities across the state before the October 24 voter registration deadline. NextGen Climate has been on hand at each stop to register students and encourage them to register friends and family online and through social media.
#jokesforvotes.
You can also text “JOKES” to 384-387.
“We believe comedy is the political artform of this generation,” Brad Jenkins, Managing Director of Funny Or Die D.C. said in a release announcing the tour.
“This historic comedy tour is what Funny Or Die does best – we reach young people where they are, on their terms, and inspire them to action.”
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Jokes for Votes
With Demetri Martin, Beth Stelling, James Adomian and Kate Berlant
- 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
- Fresno State, Satellite Student Union
- Free
- 559-278-2741, @usuproductions on Facebook
Comments