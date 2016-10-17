The Big Fresno Fair food did not disappoint

How much did people at The Big Fresno Fair like the food? Well, judging by some fun facts compiled by fair officials, they liked it a lot.
Here’s a quick look at how much was sold: 900 slices of pie from Willamette Valley Pie Company; 4,000 Indian Tacos; 5,000 balls of bacon-wrapped guacamole; 6,000 orders of strawberry funnel cake and a whopping 7,000 milkshakes from Fabe’s Gelato & Churros.
The milkshakes were such a hit that the vendor sold a record 1,088 shakes in one day. Not bad, considering they cost $12 each.
Fabe’s owner Matthew Holguin said he wanted to make his shakes memorable and photo worthy. That’s why his specialty shakes are piled high with things like a slice of chocolate cake, a donut, a cookie and fresh strawberries.
One of his milkshakes is called the FPD, as in Fresno Police Department, and is made with coffee gelato, whipped cream and a doughnut.
The most popular flavor during the Big Fresno Fair was the strawberry shortcake that has strawberry gelato, whipped cream, a slice of angel food cake and three fresh strawberries.
Holguin jokes that he doesn’t promote the fact that gelato has up to 70 percent less fat than premium ice cream.
“Nobody want’s to hear that,” he said with a laugh.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
