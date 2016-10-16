Even in the heat, Olivia Holt delivers dance pop goodness; you probably missed it

Olivia Holt got some good advice from her mother in advance of her trip to The Big Fresno Fair; Stay hydrated.
The Disney-actress and Hollywood Records artist performed her Saturday afternoon show at the Paul Paul Theater under direct sunlight. The temperature never broke 80 degrees and there was enough of a breeze to whip Holt’s hair around some – rather dramatically at points – but it was still hot.
It didn’t seem to bother Holt as she ran through more than a dozen electronic pop tunes, including her latest single “Phoenix” and a cover of DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean.”
In between, Holt was met with random screaming from the small crowd. These were mostly preteens, mostly girls. They were eager to let Holt know they loved her.
Holt replied each time.
“I love you guys.”
These were big, bouncy dance tunes that could easily be pop hits. Expect to hear the single “I See Stars” a lot when the new album is released. Holt, leading a four-piece backing band, is obviously a seasoned performer who understands how to work a stage and a crowd. Her performance was worthy of a larger draw.
Stray observations:
▪ Holt’s voice tends toward the breathy, as seems to be the style. It’s not quite as dynamite or emotive as Daya, the 17-year old pop singer played last weekend’s afternoon show.
▪ Best interaction of the show. Holt, to a fair vendor walking the center aisle: “Is someone selling popcorn? Because I would be into that,” she said.
▪ Again, the Paul Paul Theater should invest in shade awning. Like, now. It would make the venue 100 percent more appealing on days like this.
