For Jacquelynne Fontaine and her mom, ‘Phantom’ and pageant memories swirl together

Please don’t throw a monkey in a music box at me. I know I swore up and down I was through with “Phantom of the Opera” posts, but then Jacquelynne Fontaine – who plays a wonderful Carlotta in the national tour currently at the Saroyan Theatre – sent me some gosh-darn sweet photos of her and her family, and I couldn’t resist.
Back story: Fontaine won the title of Miss California in 2006 on the stage of, you guessed it, the Saroyan. So it was a sweet homecoming for her to return with a principal role in “Phantom.”
But there’s more: Fontaine’s mother, Donna, was Miss Fresno County 1964! They’re pictured in the above photo during the 2006 Miss California Fresno parade.
Here’s the sweet part: Donna will be in the audience Friday night to watch her daughter perform. It’s a special weekend for Jacquelynne, who has been in the show for nearly three years. Sunday evening’s performance is her last. She’s moving on. She has a proud mama and papa who, needless to say, have become huge “Phantom” fans.
The Phantom of the Opera
Through Sunday, Oct. 16
Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno
www.broadwayinfresno.com, 800-745-3000
$33-$103
