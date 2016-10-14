Bring your dancing shoes; Flo Rida promises the hits

FloRida keeps himself busy,.
He could probably do with his music alone.
The 36-year old rapper has been in the game for since he was 15 and working as hype man for 2 Live Crew. During his career as solo artist the guy has been part of, by one report, 52 hit songs, including the 2008 T-Pain collaboration, “Low.” He recently appeared on the Latin American Music Awards alongside fellow Floridian Pitbull and is in Fresno, Saturday Oct. 15 for a performance at The Big Fresno Fair.
But FloRida has branched out from music, too.
He’s a fitness entrepreneur, with his own workout program (Flo Fit) and energy drink (Flo Fusion) and has had business deals endorsing speakers and bottled water and even a clothing line. He’s also getting hit up about doing film appearances.
And somehow, Flo Rida makes the time.
“If it means not getting any rest, I’m up for it,” he says, on the phone from Miami.
His Fresno stop is a one-off performance before a quick three-day run of dates at the end of the month. It comes on the heels of two international tours. He just got back from China, where he visited the Great Wall. He’s also been in the studio working on new music and was just featured on Pitbull’s track “Green Light,” which was released in August. His own track, “Zillionaire” is out now. A video should be coming soon, he says.
He’ll be performing here with his full band, so the performance won’t be what raps fans might expect. That’s a good thing, he says, especially for those who have never seen him perform before. He always wants to give those fans a few surprises.
What won’t be a surprise? The set list will be full of the hits, Flo Rida says. Of course, every song he performs is a hit record, he says.
“Make sure you have your dancing shoes.”
You might want to think about a hand towel, too, because you’re going to be sweating.
“It’s going to be workout,” he says.
