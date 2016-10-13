Fresno Beehive

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Oct. 13-19

You’ll have to wait until Monday to get into Dave and Busters. You’ll have plenty of time to check out one of these concerts, happening through next week. They are presented here in list form in another installment of my BANDGEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Every Time I Die

W/Old Wounds, Farooq and Outlier. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $15. All ages.

▪ The Offspring

At The Big Fresno Fair. 7 p.m. $33-$38.

▪ Raw Dogs

W/It'll Grow Back, Bloodless Bullies and Ssatns. At Tokyo Garden. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ New Rock 104.1 Homegrown Thursdays

W/Kalioner, Dannygolden, From Dust Came Lions. At Ivy Room. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Boxcar Figaro

At The Patio Cafe. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ The Killer Dueling Pianos

At High Sierra Grill. 7 p.m. $15.

▪ Force ‘Em Duet

At Chevys Fresh Mex. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Cruizin’ Kings

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

FRIDAY:

▪ Night to Benefit Fresno Musician Tony Imperatrice

W/ Blake Jones and Trike Shop, Scats on the Sly, Shane "Scurvy" Spears, Burlesque by Peekaboo Pansy and Felina Bella. Hosted by Nate Butler and Jaguar Bennett. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $15. (Flier link)

▪ 90's Night

At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Big & Rich

At The Big Fresno Fair. 7 p.m. $30-$35.

▪ Battle of the Bands

W/For The Record, Way Off Starboard, Days Under Authority, Create The Compass and Simple Sinsation. At Visalia Adventure Park. 6 p.m. $25-$30. (Flier link)

▪ Keith Crain

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Masters of Rock

At the Lounge. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Force 'Em

At High Sierra Grill House. 8 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Space Oddity

The ultimate David Bowie experience. At The Big Fresno Fair, Pavilian stage. 8 p.m. Free with fair admission.

▪ Rockaholics

At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Noche De Rock En Español

W/Tlatoani, Cnizah, Borjas Blues and Sonido La Potencia Del Rock. At Chuy’s. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ Erick Tyler Band

At Spike N' Rail. 6: 30 p.m. Free.

▪ Richie Blue

Music at Gazebo Garden. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

SATURDAY:

▪ Tastemakers Emerging Artist Music Festival

W/Slow Season, Mystic Braves, Battlehooch, Zee Will and Kam Cooks, Hate Drugs, The Faculty, Wee Beesties and Let’s Listen. At Rawhide Ballpark, Visalia. 6 p.m. $8-$25. (Flier link)

▪ Fresno Zombie Crawl

A dance party with DJ Johnny Bhoy. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Free with Zombie Crawl wristband. (Flier link)

▪ Olivia Holt

At The Big Fresno Fair. Noon. $5.

▪ FloRida

At The Big Fresno Fair. 7 p.m. $31-$38.

▪ Endings

W/Messenger of the Covenant, Vicious, Unleash The Cerberus , Drown Your Youth, Albert The Cannibal and Summon The-Harbinger. At Fat Boyz. 6:30 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Montage

At the Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Beach Hut Deli's Monthly Reggae Night

W/Let Us Chant. At Beach Hut Deli. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ The Hype Pt. 3

W/Ayo Pat, Big Smoke, Danny BCM and Barbo. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Made to Destory tour

W/Pierce the Veil, I Prevail and Neck Deep. At Rainbow Ballroom. 6 p.m. $27.50 All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Zombie Crawl Night

W/SwitchBlade. At FAB. 9 p.m. $5. Free with zombie crawl wristband. (Flier link)

▪ A Toast for Heroes

W/Max Headroom and Masters of Rock. At ApCal. 5 p.m. $40. (Flier link)

▪ Concerts in the Park

W/Borrowed Time. At Riverway Sports Park. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Mystic Red

At Bullfrog’s. 9 p.m. $5.

▪ Los Niteliters

At Marlo's Club. 8 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ Hey! Ho! Let's Go!

A Ramones tribute. At The Big Fresno Fair, Pavilion stage. 8 p.m. Free with fair admission. (Flier link)

▪ Room Service

At Wrecking Bar. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Good Medicine

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

SUNDAY:

▪ Mclane Highlander Jam 3

W/Shockwave, 5150, On the Fly, Hit-Kickers, McMillian and Friends, Fleenor and Reap and Steve Ono. At Fulton 55. 2 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Intocable

At The Big Fresno Bee. 7 p.m. $15-$50.

▪ Marie Wilson

A fundraiser. At ApCal. Noon. $25, $45 for couples.

▪ 3rd Annual Rockin' with Ronald

W/MoreThanRules and Rachel & The Chill. At Toca Madera Winery. 1 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link)

▪ August

At The Big Fresno Fair, Save Mart Stage. 8:30 p.m. Free with fair admission.

▪ Tejano Sunday

W/Texas Funk. At Bullfrog’s. 5:30 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Ramon Ayala

At Kings County Fairgrounds. 3 p.m. $20.

▪ Merlinda Espinosa

W/Mark Shuklian. At On the Edge. 6:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Jazz Night

W/Mike Dana. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ Lost In Paradise Tour

W/Common Kings and Ballyhoo. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $21. All ages.

▪ Hotel Books

W/Icarus the Owl and Dependence, Corsair and Dwellings. At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $10-$12. (Flier link)

▪ David Maldonado

At ViSta Theater. 2 and 7 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

