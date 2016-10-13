Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Oct. 13-19

You’ll have to wait until Monday to get into Dave and Busters. You’ll have plenty of time to check out one of these concerts, happening through next week. They are presented here in list form in another installment of my BANDGEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
W/Old Wounds, Farooq and Outlier. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $15. All ages.
At The Big Fresno Fair. 7 p.m. $33-$38.
▪ Raw Dogs
W/It'll Grow Back, Bloodless Bullies and Ssatns. At Tokyo Garden. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
▪ New Rock 104.1 Homegrown Thursdays
W/Kalioner, Dannygolden, From Dust Came Lions. At Ivy Room. 9 p.m. Free.
At The Patio Cafe. 6 p.m. Free.
At High Sierra Grill. 7 p.m. $15.
At Chevys Fresh Mex. 6 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
FRIDAY:
▪ Night to Benefit Fresno Musician Tony Imperatrice
W/ Blake Jones and Trike Shop, Scats on the Sly, Shane "Scurvy" Spears, Burlesque by Peekaboo Pansy and Felina Bella. Hosted by Nate Butler and Jaguar Bennett. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $15. (Flier link)
At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
At The Big Fresno Fair. 7 p.m. $30-$35.
W/For The Record, Way Off Starboard, Days Under Authority, Create The Compass and Simple Sinsation. At Visalia Adventure Park. 6 p.m. $25-$30. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
At the Lounge. 9 p.m. Free.
At High Sierra Grill House. 8 p.m. No price listed.
The ultimate David Bowie experience. At The Big Fresno Fair, Pavilian stage. 8 p.m. Free with fair admission.
At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Tlatoani, Cnizah, Borjas Blues and Sonido La Potencia Del Rock. At Chuy’s. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)
At Spike N' Rail. 6: 30 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Garden. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SATURDAY:
▪ Tastemakers Emerging Artist Music Festival
W/Slow Season, Mystic Braves, Battlehooch, Zee Will and Kam Cooks, Hate Drugs, The Faculty, Wee Beesties and Let’s Listen. At Rawhide Ballpark, Visalia. 6 p.m. $8-$25. (Flier link)
A dance party with DJ Johnny Bhoy. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Free with Zombie Crawl wristband. (Flier link)
At The Big Fresno Fair. Noon. $5.
▪ FloRida
At The Big Fresno Fair. 7 p.m. $31-$38.
▪ Endings
W/Messenger of the Covenant, Vicious, Unleash The Cerberus , Drown Your Youth, Albert The Cannibal and Summon The-Harbinger. At Fat Boyz. 6:30 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ Montage
At the Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ Beach Hut Deli's Monthly Reggae Night
W/Let Us Chant. At Beach Hut Deli. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
W/Ayo Pat, Big Smoke, Danny BCM and Barbo. At Dynamite Vinyl. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Pierce the Veil, I Prevail and Neck Deep. At Rainbow Ballroom. 6 p.m. $27.50 All ages. (Flier link)
W/SwitchBlade. At FAB. 9 p.m. $5. Free with zombie crawl wristband. (Flier link)
W/Max Headroom and Masters of Rock. At ApCal. 5 p.m. $40. (Flier link)
W/Borrowed Time. At Riverway Sports Park. 6 p.m. Free.
At Bullfrog’s. 9 p.m. $5.
At Marlo's Club. 8 p.m. $10. (Flier link)
A Ramones tribute. At The Big Fresno Fair, Pavilion stage. 8 p.m. Free with fair admission. (Flier link)
At Wrecking Bar. 9 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SUNDAY:
W/Shockwave, 5150, On the Fly, Hit-Kickers, McMillian and Friends, Fleenor and Reap and Steve Ono. At Fulton 55. 2 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
At The Big Fresno Bee. 7 p.m. $15-$50.
A fundraiser. At ApCal. Noon. $25, $45 for couples.
▪ 3rd Annual Rockin' with Ronald
W/MoreThanRules and Rachel & The Chill. At Toca Madera Winery. 1 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link)
▪ August
At The Big Fresno Fair, Save Mart Stage. 8:30 p.m. Free with fair admission.
W/Texas Funk. At Bullfrog’s. 5:30 p.m. No price listed.
At Kings County Fairgrounds. 3 p.m. $20.
W/Mark Shuklian. At On the Edge. 6:30 p.m. Free.
W/Mike Dana. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
W/Common Kings and Ballyhoo. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $21. All ages.
W/Icarus the Owl and Dependence, Corsair and Dwellings. At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $10-$12. (Flier link)
At ViSta Theater. 2 and 7 p.m. $10. (Flier link)
