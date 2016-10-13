Win tickets to Flo Rida at The Big Fresno Fair

The Big Fresno Fair closed the first weekend of it 12-day run of fried-food, odd-ball animal attractions, Fresno history and a live entertainment lineup that includes nightly shows at the Paul Paul Theatre.
The Beehive is giving away tickets to the full run of shows, including Flo Rida’s 7 p.m. performance Saturday, Oct. 15.
Flo Rida is not to be confused with Florida, which happens to be the home-state of the 36-year old rapper, who’s 2008 single “Low,” featured T-Pain was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Flo Rida has also collaborated with Sia, Kesha, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga (and also the rock band Nickleback, but whatever). He recently remixed his hit “Hello Friday” for the ESPN for the network’s baseball coverage this season.
To enter to win tickets leave a comment on this story. What song would you most like to see Flo Rida perform and why. You have until noon Thursday, Oct. 13 to enter. Winners will be chosen at random, notified via email or Facebook (be sure to check your message requests) and be able to pick the tickets up at The Fresno Bee office, 1626 E. Street in Fresno during normal business hours.
