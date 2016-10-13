Win tickets to “Toruk – The First Flight”

James Cameron’s “Avatar” was the ground breaking when it was released in 2009. The film became the inspiration for “Toruk - The First Flight,” the touring production from Cirque du Soleil. The show stops for six shows at Fresno’s Save Mart Center, Thursday Oct. 27 to Sunday October 30.
And the Beehive has tickets to give away. To enter to win tickets leave a comment on this story. Why do you want to do “Toruk –the First Flight.” You have until noon Wednesday Oct. 26 to enter. Winners will be chosen at random, notified via email or Facebook (be sure to check your message requests) and be able to pick the tickets up at The Fresno Bee office, 1626 E. Street in Fresno during normal business hours.
You can also get a $10 discount by clicking here and using the password TORUK 10. The offer is available for select show dates and times and while supplies last. It cannot be combined with other offers, and cannot be applied to previously purchased tickets.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Rules
Recipients will be notified by e-mail or Facebook message at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win
Comments