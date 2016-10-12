Fresno Beehive

October 12, 2016 1:42 PM

Win tickets to Olivia Holt at The Big Fresno Fair

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

The Big Fresno Fair closed the first weekend of it 12-day run of fried-food, odd-ball animal attractions, Fresno history and a live entertainment lineup that includes nightly shows at the Paul Paul Theatre.

The Beehive is giving away tickets to the full run of shows, including Olivia Holt, who plays the early show, noon, Saturday, Oct. 15.

Holt follows in the long line of Disney stars/turned singers who have played the fair. Her credits include the TV series “Kickin’ It,” and “I Didn’t Do It” and the movie “Girl Vs. Monster.” Her debut was released on Hollywood Records in July.

To enter to win tickets leave a comment on this story. What is your favorite from Olivia Holt. You have until noon Thursday, Oct. 13 to enter. Winners will be chosen at random, notified via email or Facebook (be sure to check your message requests) and be able to pick the tickets up at The Fresno Bee office, 1626 E. Street in Fresno during normal business hours.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Fresno Beehive

