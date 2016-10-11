Win tickets to the Offspring at The Big Fresno Fair

The Big Fresno Fair closed the first weekend of it 12-day run of fried-food, odd-ball animal attractions, Fresno history and a live entertainment lineup that includes nightly shows at the Paul Paul Theatre.
The Beehive is giving away tickets to the full run of shows, including The Offspring, which performs Thursday, Oct. 13. Because The Beehive is sponsoring the show, one of the ticket sets will be in the front row.
The Offspring helped push punk rock into the mainstream in the 1990s with singles like “Come Out and Play,” which was a summer hit on MTV in 1994. Like fellow punkers Green Day band caused controversy within the punk scene when it left the independent record label Epitaph and signed to Columbia Records and released the album “Ixnay on the Hombre” in 1997. Longtime fans will no doubt remember the band’s 2001 concert at Fresno’s Rainbow Ballroom.
To enter to win tickets leave a comment on this story. Tell us whether you think The Offspring sold out and whether it mattered at all. You have until noon Wednesday, Oct. 12 to enter. Winners will be chosen at random, notified via email or Facebook (be sure to check your message requests) and be able to pick the tickets up at The Fresno Bee office, 1626 E. Street in Fresno during normal business hours.
Rules
Recipients will be notified by e-mail or Facebook message at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win.
