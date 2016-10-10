Win tickets to Three Dog Night, Blood Sweat and Tears

The Big Fresno Fair closed the first weekend of it 12-day run of fried-food, odd-ball animal attractions, Fresno history and a live entertainment lineup that includes nightly shows at the Paul Paul Theatre.
The Beehive is giving away tickets to the full run of shows, including Three Dog Night’s performance with Blood Sweat and Tears, Wednesday, Oct. 12.
This is the fair’s big throwback show. Both Three Dog Night and Blood Sweat and Tears had a series of Top 40 radio friendly hits during the 1970s. Both bands have remained active with various lineups over the years. Blood Sweat and Tears recently added to its lineup American Idolist Bo Bice.
To enter to win tickets leave a comment on this story. Tell us your favorite song from either band. You have until noon Tuesday, Oct. 11 to enter. Winners will be chosen at random, notified via email or Facebook (be sure to check your message requests) and be able to pick the tickets up at The Fresno Bee office, 1626 E. Street in Fresno during normal business hours.
