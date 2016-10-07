Jason Derulo performs radio hits at Big Fresno Fair

Fan or not, anyone can recognize a Jason Derulo song by the way it starts: a drawn-out exclamation of the singer’s name.
“Jaaasssooonnn Deruuuulooooo.”
The musician’s set in Fresno was no different. Nearly every song he performed Thursday night during his 75-minute set at The Big Fresno Fair had been on Billboard’s Hot 100.
Derulo didn’t disappoint, starting off with his 2013 hit “Trumpets.” Four dancers performed around him, and he often joined in for short periods while singing. Each dancer got their own solo between songs.
Many fans sang the words to his catchy pop/hip-hop/R&B songs – me included, though I didn’t know I was a fan until the concert. It’s hard not to memorize the words if you listen to the radio enough.
Derulo’s flirty, fun stage presence kept the audience of millennials and moms alike dancing. He strategically took off his shirt right around song five, drawing whoops from the crowd that nearly filled the outdoor space.
During “Talk Dirty to Me,” one dancer wrapped her legs around his waist then bent over backwards so her head touched the floor. He didn’t miss a beat.
When he told his fans to raise their hands, they listened. When he asked those who are single to raise a finger, more fingers went up than probably should have.
Eventually, Derulo decided he was a bit chilly and put a suede jacket over his otherwise nude upper half.
He performed other hits from throughout the years including “Ridin’ Solo,” “It Girl,” “Don’t Wanna Go Home” and “Want to Want Me.” The 27-year-old’s breakout single was “Whatcha Say” in 2009, which samples the folk/electronica song “Hide and Seek” by Imogen Heap.
Andrea Castillo: 559-441-6279, @andreamcastillo
