5 picks for Fresno’s October ArtHop, plus an after-party

Fred Savala, the prominent Fresno collector, has a habit at local cultural events of drawing a listener close and expounding passionately about art – especially from Mexico, his area of expertise.
He’s practically bursting with pride these days as he talks up an exciting exhibition at Fresno City College’s Art Space Gallery. “Francisco Oñate and Angel Santos: Masters of Mexican Art” features work by two artists nationally known in Mexico. It’s one of my picks for October ArtHop, the monthly open house of galleries and studios in the downtown and Tower District areas.
“I am so excited to bring these artists to Fresno,” he says.
Teresa Diaz curates the show. The works by Oñate use a technique of watercolor painting over woodcut prints and lithographs. The works by Santos feature his intricate style of painting of flora and fauna on ceramic figures, vases and plates, and a “burnishing method” of stone-rubbing.
Savala has been familiar with the works of Oñate since 1996. The artist “displays his intimacy with pre-Hispanic culture of the state of Michoacán and admiration of the present indigenous traditions and history of the Purhépecha culture,” Diaz writes.
As part of ArtHop, Oñate will be speaking at 6 p.m. at the gallery, Room #101 in the Fresno City College Art/Home Economics Building. The exhibition continues through Oct. 28.
‘Organic & Contrived’
At Fig Tree Gallery, Stephanie Pearl offers the new exhibition “Organic & Contrived: Exploring the Concept of Order.” Her abstract acrylic paintings on wood panels contrast the definition of order from humans and nature.
“Humans tend to see order in geometric shapes,” Pearl says. “For example, when we line things up evenly in a space, we call it order. In Nature, order is as it falls. When the leaves fall from trees, the natural order is exactly as they landed; scattered. So why is it that we humans have the need to match, line up and compartmentalize in order to feel at peace?”
The show runs through Oct. 30.
Details: Fig Tree Gallery, 644 Van Ness Ave. www.figtreegallery.us.
‘I’m a Writer’
The artist El Choco Fresh offers a new exhibition, “I’m a Writer Not an Artist Vol. 2,” at Fulton Street Art. It’s a follow-up to his first solo show. Most of the pieces consist of recycled materials.
Details: The show runs 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fulton Street Art, 1118 N. Fulton St. www.facebook.com/xxfultonstreetartxx.
‘In Absentia’
Fresno State art professor Una Mjurka, a ceramics sculptor, is an immigrant from Latvia, one of a mass exodus of an estimated 500,000 residents who have left the country in the last 20 years after it gained independence from the Soviet Union. Her new show, “In Absentia,” at Corridor 2122, explores the positive and negative effects of globalization on “a very personal level.”
A dominant theme of the show is repetition, allowing her to emphasize the idea of processes taking place outside of one’s control.
Details: 2122 Mono St. The show runs through Oct. 23. www.corridor2122.com.
Travel photography
Who better to ask questions about travel photography than a pro photographer who loves to travel? The Fresno Bee’s Craig Kohlruss will speak at “All the Places We Go,” an exhibition at The Bee featuring 50 printed travel photos submitted by readers. The newspaper received 300 entries, all of which will be featured in a slide show. Kohlruss, who traveled to Europe just a few months ago, will speak at 6 p.m. on how to get the most out of your vacation photos.
The exhibition will continue through October, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Bonus pick
This isn’t exactly an ArtHop event – more like a post-ArtHop bonus. The band Phaze Theory makes its American debut in a 10 p.m. gig at Frank’s Place following ArtHop. The artistic twist? The music is set to lyrics by literary luminaries William Blake, Aldous Huxley and W.B. Yeats.
“We deliver the lyrics in an unusually funky way so hopefully it will be something a little bit different for Fresno,” says Christopher Barrett, who plays electric tuba in the band.
Phaze Theory has performed live on the BBC television network and performed all over the United Kingdom. Barrett recently moved to Fresno. If the band’s name sounds familiar, it’s connected to Phaze Theory Collective, a new chamber music group in Fresno.
Details: 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, Frank’s Place, 1432 Fulton St. Admission is free. www.phazetheory.com.
