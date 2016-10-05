Hundreds of ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans in Fresno show up for free coffee

Fresno has hundreds of “Gilmore Girls” fans – or maybe just people who love coffee – judging from the turnout at a local coffee shop that has transformed into the fictional Luke’s Diner for a day.
Hundreds of cups of free coffee has already been given out at Yellow Mug Coffee, the happy little coffee shop at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue I wrote about a few weeks ago. Netflix is sponsoring the event at coffee shops all over the country and here in Fresno.
The free coffee is available in Luke’s-themed cups from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 5. But get there quick. They’ve got 500 cups worth of free coffee and only about 150 cups left at 9:20 a.m.
The line is stretching out the coffee shop (in the same shopping center as Save Mart) and nearly to the street, says owner Leen Rimawi.
Netflix is is celebrating the “Gilmoreversary,” – the date on which “Gilmore Girls” first aired. It is sponsoring the free coffee event because it’s relaunching the show as four 90-minute episodes called “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.” Each episode happens during a different season and it will be available on Netflix Nov. 25.
And just in case you don’t know the “Gilmore Girls,” know this: It’s a TV show with diehard fans about single mom Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory living in the quaint town of Stars Hollow. They talk really fast, often while drinking coffee at Luke’s Diner. Luke is also Lorelai’s love interest. It ended in 2007.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
