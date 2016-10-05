Win tickets to Gabriel Iglesias at The Big Fair

The Big Fresno Fair opens this week for a 12-day run of fried-food, odd-ball animal attractions, Fresno history and a live entertainment lineup that includes nightly shows at the Paul Paul Theatre.
The Beehive will be giving away tickets to the full run of shows, including a performance from comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Saturday, Oct. 8.
Iglesias – or Fluffy to his fans – is sure to draw a crowd. The comedian has played the fair for the last three years and had three consecutive sell-outs. Iglesias current has his own show “Fluffy Break Even” on Fuse TV.
To enter to win tickets leave a comment on this story. Tell us why Fluffy is the funniest. You have until noon Thursday, Oct. 6 to enter. Winners will be chosen at random, notified via email or Facebook (be sure to check your message requests) and be able to pick the tickets up at The Fresno Bee office, 1626 E. Street in Fresno.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Rules
Recipients will be notified by e-mail or Facebook message at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win.
Comments