Win tickets to The Cult at The Big Fresno Fair

The Big Fresno Fair opens this week for a 12-day run of fried-food, odd-ball animal attractions, Fresno history and a live entertainment lineup that includes nightly shows at the Paul Paul Theatre.
The Beehive will be giving away tickets to the full run of shows, including a performance from The Cult, Friday, Oct. 7.
To enter to win tickets leave a comment on this story. Tell us why you love The Cult. You have until noon Thursday, Oct. 6 to enter. Winners will be chosen at random, notified via email or Facebook (be sure to check your message requests) and be able to pick the tickets up at The Fresno Bee office, 1626 E. Street in Fresno.
The Cult was on mainstream radio in the 1980s with goth-inspired rock songs like 1985’s “She Sells Sanctuary.” The band’s real break through was the1987 album “Electric,” which saw the English band collaborate with uber producer Rick Rubin. Singer Ian Astbury has also fronted several notable side projects including a group with Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek of The Doors.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Rules
Recipients will be notified by e-mail or Facebook message at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win.
Comments