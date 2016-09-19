Win tickets to the Glenn Miller Orchestra

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is arguably the name in big band music, even 70 years after losing its name-sake band leader.
The current orchestra (known as the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra) started in 1956 and operates under license from the Miller Estate. Led by music director Nick Hilscher, the 16-member band averages close to 300 live dates a year, playing era favorites like “Moonlight Serenade,” “Tuxedo Junction,” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000.”
The orchestra makes a Central Valley tour stop, Wednesday, September 21 at Fox Theatre Hanford.
The Beehive has tickets to the show we will be giving away to a select few readers. To enter for you chance to win, just leave a comment on this story telling us who is your favorite big band leaders. The deadline for entry is noon, Tuesday, September 20.
