Glenda Jackson arrives at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York. AP Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision

Partial list of winners for the 2018 Tony Awards

The Associated Press

June 10, 2018 07:11 PM

NEW YORK

Selected list of winners of the 2018 Tony Awards, announced Sunday.

Best Play: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two."

Best Book of a Musical: "The Band's Visit."

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: "The Band's Visit."

Best Revival of a Play:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Glenda Jackson, "Three Tall Women."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Nathan Lane, "Angels in America."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, "Three Tall Women."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Ari'el Stachel, "The Band's Visit"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lindsay Mendez, "Carousel."

