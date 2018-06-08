Maybe a Dennis Rodman sighting at Trump-Kim Singapore talks?

A tourist looks on as Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, center, and Dennis Alan, right, embrace during their visit to the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018. Kim Jong Un lookalike who uses the name Howard X said he was detained and questioned upon his arrival in Singapore on Friday, days before a summit between the North Korean leader and President Donald Trump. Wong Maye-E AP Photo